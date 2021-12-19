Yellow journalists
The Lewiston Tribune’s Dec. 1 headlines are journalism school examples of what was once called “yellow journalism.” That used to be a tactic for selling more newspapers. Now it’s a tactic for breeding ever more unnecessary and unreasonable fear into the populace.
Instead of yellow journalism, let’s call it something else. It’s certainly not journalism. Anyone involved who received a journalism degree should return it and demand his money back.
Start with Los Angeles Times writer Melissa Healy, author of the disgustingly sensationalist article on the right side of the front page, based only on her first two paragraphs.
Why not just run the headline, “The sky is falling. The sky is falling”? Then report on how many people go buy tin foil helmets?
If there were such a thing as the opposite of a Pulitzer Prize and ways to nominate journalists and newspapers for that award, then Healy, the L.A. Times and the Tribune would be favored frontrunners.
Kathy Hedberg’s similar story was also more sensationalist than informative.
As usual, one had to read several paragraphs into both stories to discover that, well, omicron is not really a story yet and may not be worthy of an entire paragraph by the end of the month.
“Come on, man,” some politician is fond of saying. Add into that, “When, Tribune, are you going to return to solid journalism that warrants people actually paying for your product?”
Maybe the Tribune can find ways to look more foolish. Give it time.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Did Upton expect cheers?
A Nov. 10 Lewiston Tribune story told of death threats to Michigan Rep. Fred Upton after Upton voted for the infrastructure bill.
Public disgust with intentional destruction of the U.S. is likely the cause. Did Upton expect cheers for betraying his constituents? Since January 2020, America has experienced the following:
1. The negating and continuing erosion of the Bill of Rights, particularly Amendments No. One, Four, Six, Seven and 10.
2. The ravaging of small businesses.
3. The worst pandemic in a century.
4. And the highest-paid public official (Anthony Fauci) in the U.S. government financing gain-of-function research at the University of North Carolina and in Wuhan, China. https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741 and https://thenewamerican.com/newsweek-fauci-s-virus-outfit-subsidized-wuhan-virus-lab-famed-virus-fighter-backs-controversial-research.
Gain-of-function research seeks to make a virus more dangerous, a key to biological warfare.
Considering the constant assault on Americans, expecting joy and celebration would be ridiculous.
In contrast to tone-deaf Jim Roach, to whom China Joe Biden’s “... truthfulness is quite refreshing” (Nov. 7), those who called Upton seem less charmed. Nobody has yet charged China Joe with truthfulness and made the charge stick. China Joe is an older version of Hunter Biden, whose perfidy the 2020 election hustlers took great pains to hide, all the while forcing innocent expressions. Old block and chip — they’re much the same, treacherous weasels both.
Consequently, lie detectors are selling like hotcakes.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston