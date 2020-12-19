Ashamed
The national election has degraded the faith people have in the election process.
Now we have candidates claiming they’re not being treated fairly with a system that has been in place for more than 200 years.
The U.S. Constitution is more important than a political party or whether or not they will be reelected. Our democratic system works — one person, one vote — and all citizens’ votes count whether you agree with them or not.
What we can’t believe is the people we voted to represent us and the state of Idaho who signed onto a legal case that essentially stated: “If we don’t agree with how the American people voted, we won’t accept it and we don’t care that it undermines the voting process or not.”
The states of Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin certified their election results. The U.S. Department of Justice stated no fraud could have changed the results. Yet U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, both R-Idaho, as well as Gov. Brad Little signed onto a lawsuit that requested electoral votes be overturned because of “widespread fraud,” despite the fact there is no evidence of fraud.
They were saying the voting system was corrupt.
We have been Republicans for more than 30 years and we are ashamed that Simpson, Fulcher and Little claim to represent us and the state of Idaho. They have put their political interests ahead of what is best for the state and the country.
Dwaine and Penny Hasenoehrl
Orofino
What a jerk
In the newspaper, I read about a pastor from Christ Church in Moscow staging a mask protest at Tri-State Outfitters.
What a jerk.
He caused a business to shut down because of his selfish desires and those of the other protesters.
He wasn’t being asked to give up any freedom, other than possibly sharing his germs with all around him. He doesn’t have to shop at any store if he doesn’t want to. Neither do his followers.
People are having a hard time and he is not part of the solution.
Obviously, he never had to really work for a living. I could be mistaken, of course, but probably not.
Laura Stilson
Lewiston
Trump’s legacy
On Feb. 7, President Donald Trump said this to Bob Woodward about the coronavirus: “It goes through the air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. It’s also more deadly than your, you know, your flu. The coronavirus may be five times more deadly than the flu.”
Trump knew how deadly this virus was going to be. He did absolutely nothing to prevent it from ravaging our country. He mistakenly thought if he ignored it, that it would go away. He continued to lie to the American people for months. He said stupid things such as “It will go away when the weather gets warmer” and “the coronavirus is very much under control in the U.S.”
He lied to us again and again. Trump lies and people die.
More than 15 million Americans have been infected by the virus. More than 300,000 have suffered and died.
Trump doesn’t give a crap about how many of us die from the virus. He said, “It is what it is.”
The families who have lost people to the virus do care about their loved ones they have lost. Trump is incapable of caring about anyone but himself.
We all know how much Donnie Boy likes to name things after himself, so let’s just name the coronavirus after the person responsible for it. Let’s call it the Trump virus.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Betrayed
U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, both R-Idaho, have disgraced themselves and betrayed our country.
When they signed on to the Texas lawsuit contesting the presidential election results in four other states, had they not realized that President Donald Trump’s 55-plus lawsuits attacking election procedures had failed for lack of evidence?
Trump himself has refused to acknowledge his loss:
“No, it’s not over. We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases. We’re, you know, in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us. We won every one of them. We won Pennsylvania. We won Michigan. We won Georgia by a lot,” he said in a Dec. 12 interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News.
Trump’s pathetic lies and Simpson’s and Fulcher’s support of him have threatened our democracy to a point where it may not survive. Witness all the threats to election officials across the country and the stabbings in the streets of Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12.
Democracies are fragile. Pray that we can hold ours together.
Dody Dozier
Moscow