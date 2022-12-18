Izzat so?
“It isn’t what we don’t know that gives us trouble, it’s what we know that ain’t so.”
Will Rogers’ warning should have been in readers’ minds upon confronting two Dec. 10 letters.
Dan Long of Clarkston charged the country’s all-powerful news organizations had, at the Democratic Party’s request, “put their thumb on the scale” and made Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. ...
Never mind that the public servants who conducted the election, Democrats and Republicans alike, say the widescale fraud Trump saw denying him the victory didn’t happen. ...
Mike Lorenz of Lewiston doesn’t know what causes property taxes to rise in Idaho. So he made something up: The assessor did it.
Even when local governments kept their budgets “in check,” Lorenz wrote, “the assessor’s office thought it must be nice to stiff the homeowners with a several thousand dollar tax increase on their property tax bill.”
That would be some accomplishment in a state where assessors are limited to assigning values to properties. ...
If an assessor doubled every property’s value, ... and no taxing district asked for more money for the coming year, tax burdens would remain the same.
Taxes increase when the budgets of taxing districts go up or when one group of taxpayers — like homeowners — see their values rise more quickly than those of others — like businesses and utilities. That is what the state’s homeowners’ exemption was designed to counteract, and which legislators weakened by freezing its monetary relief. ...
Jim Fisher
Moscow
