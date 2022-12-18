Paying too much
We had our house built and moved in on May 17, 2017.
We paid $350,000 at that date of closing.
During the past four years, there has been an unwarranted increase in property taxes.
The assessed value increased as follows:
l 2019 — $285,000.
l 2020 — $310,000.
l 2021 — $374,000.
l 2022 — $506,000.
Beginning in 2019, our property tax bill was $4,160. It increased as follows:
l 2020 — $4,318, up 3.8%.
l 2021 — $5,073, up 17.5%.
l 2022 — $6,598, up 30%.
Our research found that the median property tax rates for Nez Perce County is quoted as 0.92%. That would be $4,660.
This year’s assessment is $1,525 higher than last year.
I am a 72-year-old senior on a fixed income and I don’t think anyone is going to drop $1,525 into my bank account to make up this extra cost. I am disabled due to COVID-19, so there is no other income.
You can say your assessments are based on sales prices in our community. You don’t even do the assessments yourselves, but depend on the real estate market to magically come up with some arbitrary figure that has no bearing on the needs of the community but is just a money grab.
When next year, there’s a crash in the real estate market, I’ll look forward to a rebate check from you.
Terry Amiel
Lewiston
He’s baaack
Jim Griffin has evidently never heard of the old saying that, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.”
Old Jim evidently thinks he uncovered some deep, dark secret, but this whole thing was in the Lewiston Tribune back when it happened in 2014, some eight years ago.
So, Jim, why don’t you stop digging before the hole you are in gets so deep that you can’t crawl out of it?
By the way, when the Tribune pared my original letter, evidently for space considerations, they cut out the part wherein I noted that the attorney who took over the case once I had won the appeal took the matter back to the zoning people and did so well that the client actually ended up with less work hours than he had to begin with, which is unfortunate for the client since I felt he had some right on his side. That made the whole appeal a waste.
The fact remains that I was the only one in the whole thing who prevailed on everything I did in the long run.
Let we switch to the Dec. 11 Dennis Prager column. Usually, I find that most of what Prager writes is pure twaddle to me. But his piece on Holocaust deniers hit home.
I knew an old attorney named Loren Knutson, who was in the Army during World War II. His Army group liberated a death camp. He told me that, decades later, what he saw still haunted him. ...
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
