Expensive tastes
As we enter our winter of discontent, homeowners in Nez Perce County are discovering how much their property taxes have increased. According to the assessor, property taxes have increased on average 41% year over year. ...
Yes, the Legislature dropped the ball by not providing a homeowner exemption that fully covers the amount of residential real estate inflation that has ripped through Idaho. But another story involving the county that needs to be discussed here.
Nez Perce County has increased its budget from $39.6 million to $58 million in the past five years while our population has barely increased. Our current budget is half of Kootenai County, which has a population four times greater.
Our budget is more than half of Canyon County, which has a population that is more than five times greater.
This year, the county commissioners will approve a debt of $45 million that will cost a minimum $86 million to build a new courthouse without a vote by the people. This works out to approximately $2,150 per person. A family of four will be shelling out close to $8,600. That is one mighty fine courthouse.
Nez Perce County finds itself in the odd position of being a low-growth county (with expensive tastes) and a highly taxed population in a state that is experiencing high growth and lower taxes. If the county and the city of Lewiston want to compete and hopefully prosper, the obvious choice is reducing the burden on their taxpayers. ...
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Reads Rogers no longer
Rick Rogers, I read the Lewiston Tribune each day as part of my routine as well as watch local and evening news programs. I enjoy seeing the different opinions of all who contribute, often seeing things in a different light, and enjoy hearing the way other people see things.
But for you, Mr. Rogers, and your letter titled “Ignoring the story” published on Dec. 13, I may have kept reading but stopped at your description of the release of Brittney Griner as a story about a lesbian, Black basketball player. It’s really too bad because maybe you made a point somewhere.
But for me, as they say on “Shark Tank,” for this reason when it comes to your letters, I’m out.
Debbie Lee
Lewiston
Pipe down, Rick
After reading Rick Rogers’ opinion regarding the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange with Russia, I couldn’t help thinking of the old saying that sometimes it’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.
Rogers doesn’t think that was a fair prisoner exchange because all we got from it was a woman who is a professional basketball player, which he thinks doesn’t compare to the value of freeing a man who was a former U.S. Marine. It’s not only that we settled for a prisoner exchange freeing a woman that irks Rogers. He points out that she was a “lesbian, Black” woman at that.
Yikes. It’s disheartening knowing there are some people in our society who embrace and even openly express such bigoted and biased views. Sadly, there are too many people like Rogers who consider some people to be of lesser value than others because of their gender, the color of their skin, their religion or their life choices and preferences. I think Rogers would have been more comfortable in a different era, perhaps the antebellum South.
I’ll bet Rogers is really squirming right now because by the time he reads this, President Joe Biden (that guy who actually did beat your guy in the last election) will have signed into law legislation passed by Congress (with support from many Republicans) that recognizes and protects same-sex and interracial marriages.
I’ll bet Rogers is having a hard time wrapping his head around that.
David Abbott
Clarkston
