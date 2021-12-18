Support the troops
I am writing on behalf of our nonprofit “Christmas Wishes to Our Heroes Overseas Inc.” organization. We are shipping out packages to our soldiers who are not able to be with loved ones at Christmas. We send needed items throughout the year, but not as much as we do at Christmastime.
Right now, we are in need of cash donations, which will be used to purchase items online with free shipping.
Please make your checks out to: “Christmas Wishes to Our Heroes Overseas Inc.”
Donations can be dropped off at any Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union branch during business hours.
Any or all assistance would be gratefully appreciated by our organization.
For questions, please call:
l Eva Smathers — (509) 254-7901.
l Susan Comstock — (509) 758-2232.
l Mary Oler — (208) 283-8551.
Mary Oler
Clarkston
What about COVID-19?
State Sen. Mark Schoesler sent an email to constituents decrying 2021 as the deadliest year in Washington since 1973. For 2021, he mentions that there are 872 deaths per 100,000, 6 percent higher than 2020 and 20 percent higher than 10 years ago.
It’s interesting that 20 percent of 872 is 174 and that is close to the 123 deaths per 100,000 due to COVID-19.
But what does he attribute the rise in fatalities? He attributes Democrats’ recent relaxation of state drug laws for 2,000 drug overdose deaths.
What relaxation? Marijuana was legalized for recreational use in Washington in 2012, not recently.
Fentanyl and oxycodone are the primary drugs for overdose fatalities. The regulations of them have not been relaxed.
Another factor he cites is state and local government to weaken police department contributing to homicides. But he doesn’t mention gun availability.
Does he even mention the fact that we are in the middle of a deadly pandemic? Washington has almost 9,500 deaths or 123 deaths per 100,000 due to COVID-19, whereas Idaho has almost 4,000 deaths or 221 deaths per 100,000.
If Washington had the same laissez faire attitude toward COVID-19 as does Idaho, and lots of anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers, we would have 6,000 more fatalities, three times the number due to drug overdoses.
To blame liberal Democrats is natural for a Republican, but to blame drug overdoses and homicides and totally ignore COVID-19 deaths? Give me a break.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Elect more conservatives
In regard to liberties and freedoms as Americans, we need to stand up, speak up and get up off the couch to fight back against the left and President Joe Biden’s policies to remake this country into socialism. There is no free ride; we all pay.
The left hates this nation. You don’t see people lining up to leave but the opposite. Big Tech, Anthony Fauci and the four-person squad are running the show and it’s pathetic: inflation, crime, taxes, freebies for illegals, etc.
This great nation was built on serving God, family and country, which is hindsight to many. We’ve lost our calmness with friends and families at each other due to political views.
The Constitution is for the people, not the government. Those of us who were born here have won the lottery and too many take it for granted.
If we don’t get out and vote good conservatives into office for 2022, we’re going to lose this nation.
We are now on the precipice.
Gordon Dean
Lewiston
Flush with money
I had no idea that the city of Lewiston was rolling in the dough. Recently the city declared that it was so flush with cash that it was burning a hole in its oversized pocket.
That certainly isn’t the impression that one gets driving around our town seeing such attractions as the burned-out Emperor of India (three years and counting) and the many empty, boarded-up commercial buildings that dot our landscape. Not to mention the old Civic Theatre, which the city now owns and sits rotting up on top of the hill.
Now our old city council and soon to be gone city manager want to spend $2 million to buy the former Twin City Foods land. It is described as a rare opportunity, which was listed at $2.7 million. But the owners now will take a measly $2 million. But you better act fast as this deal only lasts until the end of the year.
Once the city buys the property, it will then commit $5.4 million to remediate any toxic problems, upgrade the property and sell it to some eager buyer who will then build 212 apartments. And all those new people will pay millions in property taxes. Then there really will be a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
I enjoy a good book of fiction and fantasy as much as the next guy. But really, isn’t this a bit much?
Brian Hensley
Lewiston