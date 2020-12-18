Free to choose
In news articles and letters to the editor, the lefties demand that state and local authorities make the “difficult” choice and require mask use.
Why is that choice difficult for them?
It’s difficult because the majority of “we the people” don’t want it.
This is America.
We are free to wear a mask if we want — or not.
Businesses are free to require masks — or not. Then we are free to enter those businesses — or not.
If you don’t like unmasked people, you are free to stay home or patronize only masked businesses.
We are Americans and this country exists because we didn’t (and still don’t) want government controlling our lives.
It is about freedom and liberty.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia