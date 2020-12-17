Pitching in
...I received a letter from a friend of mine at the North Pole. ...
“Dear children:
“There’ll be no coal in the stockings this year. Simply surviving 2020 is enough punishment for naughty children ‘round here.
“Owing to his age and his weight, Santa’s in a pandemic category deemed high risk. I’ve nagged him to diet and scold him whenever he snags a cookie with a ‘Tsk, tsk, tsk.’ To reduce the number of households with whom he interacts, we’ve divided the workload and will both take to the sky. That means, my dears, I’ll finally get to fly.
“Though North Pole summers tend to be cool, my doe-eyed team and I enrolled in flight school. I have an emerald green sleigh, which I’ve dubbed the Minx. It glides through snow with the stealth of a lynx. We land on roof tops with nary a sound. My team, Scarlet, Strumpet, Siren and Vixen are all as soft-footed as a cuddly gray kitten.
“After being quarantined at home, Santa’s no longer his jolly ol’ self. It seems the coronavirus is catching, even among elfs. To keep them safe the workshop was divided into A shift and B. Toys still get assembled, so yip, yip, yippee.
“Panic buying caused a disruption to our supply chain. I fear, but you needn’t shed a single tear. It might not be just what you wanted, you see, but beneath every child’s Christmas tree, will be a present from Santa and me.
“Sincerely,
“Mrs. Claus”
Khaliela Wright
Potlatch
Please help
For everyone, 2020 has been a frustrating year. For those of us able to stay home, ordinary issues loom: My %*&# computer updated last night. Now nothing seems the same. Our dishwasher is leaking. The kids are driving me crazy here at home all day when I am trying to work.
The appliances that fail, the computers that frustrate and the kids at home are real stresses that should not be taken lightly. But these will be resolved.
What if you just lost your job, came home to an eviction notice, there was little food left in the fridge and three kids were counting on you?
Family Promise of the Palouse provides shelter and support for homeless families on the Palouse by coordinating efforts with local churches and volunteers. Local churches housed and provided food for the families. Now with the pandemic, families must live in local motels that cost upward of $50 a night, a hardship on them and FPP budgets.
You can help provide shelter and support for a family in need from the comfort of your own home.
The Avenues for Hope campaign matches your dollars to that from corporate sponsors and stretches your gifts. This campaign from Dec. 10-31 is vital to Family Promise.
Here’s how to help: Go to familypromisepalouse.org or avenuesforhope.org and make a donation to Family Promise of the Palouse. Every $25 is matched and prizes are awarded.
Family Promise needs your help. Local homeless families need your support. Do it now, please.
Linda Pike
Board member, FPP
Moscow