I have to disagree with Jim Holsinger’s opinion regarding the PBS documentary about Indian boarding schools. The express purpose of those schools was to destroy native culture and force abducted children to adopt white man’s ways.
Here is a quote from Richard H. Pratt, founder and superintendent of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Penn: “A great general has said that the only good Indian is a dead one, and that the high sanction of his destruction has been an enormous factor in promoting Indian massacres. In a sense, I agree with the sentiment, but only in this: that all the Indian there is in the race should be dead. Kill the Indian in him and save the man.”
Unfortunately for many native children, they killed the man along with the Indian.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Spread thin
Last week, while Kooskia’s No. 1 ambulance was out on a run, we were paged out for a house fire.
Two minutes later, our No. 2 ambulance was called out.
On my way to the station, I passed the fully burning house. We had a serious fire situation. At the station, other emergency medical service people were deciding whether to take the ambulance or the fire call. Human life is most important so the ambulance crew went out, leaving me and one other man (Mike) to tend the fire.
Not good.
We called Kamiah Fire to please come for backup.
When we arrived, I went to assess while Mike pulled hoses and got the truck set up. Fortunately, the house was small and a group of neighbors was working the fire, using buckets and pitching snow with shovels.
They prevented the fire from spreading too much and were a great help.
Among them was a firefighter from one of the ridge departments who pitched right in for us.
Two of our other firefighters who live farther out arrived and we were able to get control fairly quickly.
We did not have to use the Kamiah people when they arrived. Thank you, Kamiah. A potentially very bad fire situation was averted.
We, Kooskia EMS, are spread very thin. Most of us are older. We need help as do most or all other area emergency departments. What if your house caught fire tonight and no one came to help?
Please volunteer today.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia assistant chief
Kooskia
Good show
Last Friday, I took my wife, son and mother-in-law to see “Elf” put on by the Lewiston Civic Theatre and what a treat it was. We all thought everyone performed at their best and the production crew was firing on all cylinders getting things changed out between scenes.
A couple of the microphones were spotty but that in no way affected how the play continued.
We all look forward to the opportunity to see another production by the LCT.