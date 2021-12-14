Stubborn facts
Mayor Mike Collins would be well served by actually reading the FCS Group’s equity buy-in fee study that recommended the buy-in costs for water and wastewater by newly constructed home and commercial buildings that the city council adopted before choosing his adjectives.
Collins states the increase the city is seeking for residential construction is “still less than Nampa, Coeur d’Alene, Pocatello and Post Falls, all comparable cities to Lewiston.”
The graph (Exhibit 12) on the last page of the study, a copy of which is available at City Hall, reflects exactly what I said. If implemented during the five-year period recommended, the respective residential buy-in costs will be: Nampa ($5,287), Moscow ($5,286), Coeur d’Alene ($6,431), Pocatello ($8,270) and Lewiston ($8,314).
The facts, as President John Adams said, are stubborn things.
Collins then justifies the commercial buy-in costs for an 8-inch pipe by saying only ATK-CCI uses one.
Given the current buy-in cost of $257,041 and the proposed increase to $443,389 during five years, it is no wonder there is only one business of ATK’s size and type is doing business here. And it is here only because its founder, Ray Speer, started the business here.
When it comes to the “scare tactics” that Collins bemoans, it’s time to stop using them and implement policies that welcome businesses to the valley.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Protests sentencing
I’m writing a letter of protest against the judge in Lewiston who sentenced a young man who drove like a bat out of hell, hitting a father and son on a bike. He left the scene of the crime with two victims. There is a young boy with serious injuries that he may never recover from.
It appears as though the driver of this car had more than one run in with the law, no insurance, no driving privileges and was alcohol impaired.
He is walking away with six months of treatment. Then will he be back out on the streets?
What happens when he gets back into a car? They say we can’t drive without insurance. Well how come we keep getting hit by uninsured drivers?
They get a $200 fine and we get stuck with the bill to repair the damage to our cars. Believe me it is a lot more than a $200 bill.
Maybe the judge should be wearing the shoes of the victims of uninsured, drunken drivers. Things need to change.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston