COVID-19 is the enemy
What kind of people would argue against using simple, virus-thwarting measures during a very real pandemic?
What kind of people refuse to understand that a mask-user is making a statement of caring and unity “in the face” of a merciless enemy?
What kind of people would perpetuate the hoax theory, as if COVID-l9 wasn’t virulently present in the region?
What kind of people would stoop to the bellicose claim their “rights and freedoms” are impinged by the request to wear a mask? (Should we berate winter snow and cold for robbing us of the choice and freedom to wear swimsuits and sandals?)
What kind of people are so obtuse they can’t comprehend that the refusal to mask up is the main contributor to the alarming, consistent spread of COVID-19?
What kind of people would knowingly and intentionally increase the burden on health care providers and facilities?
What kind of person would admonish mask-users for not using their “God-given common sense,” while clearly demonstrating the lack of?
What kind of people would confuse honorable actions with tyranny?
Most of us are not cowering in fear. Most of us are just trying to be helpful, cooperative and conscientious about using the effective techniques of masking, social distancing and sanitizing. Surely, we can make this a unified effort —.and stop Public Enemy No. C-19.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville