Going, going, gone
I feel our country has fallen far further than Thomas Jefferson’s statue recently. For collectivity, we can no longer stand and state: “I am a citizen of these United States of America.”
Oh, it’s been gradual enough. I venture to say, too, about the time we started calling wars (undeclared) conflicts.
Today what the American people are experiencing — and what we are demonstrating to the world — is neither a Democratic, Republican or independent form of government. No, the American people have allowed a baser level of a plutocratic form of government at every level — federal, state, municipality.
In the 1700s, John Locke warned us when he said, “Freedom withers when injustice thrives” — as to the three subjects of today: bigotry, corruption and war.
It is worth repeating what Abraham Lincoln had to say: “When the know-nothings get control, it (the Declaration of Independence) will read all men are created equal — except negroes, foreigners and Catholics. When it comes to this, I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretence of loving liberty — to Russia, for instance — where despotism is taken pure, without the alloy of hypocrisy.”
As to corruption he said: “What kills the skunk is the publicity it gives itself.”
Of war or military glory, he said: “That attractive rainbow that rises in the showers of blood.”
At the rate we are in devolvement as a civilization, mankind will not realize what it has until it’s gone.
Randy Black
Clarkston
Sinking deeper
With the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country at 49 percent, health care workers and regional hospitals in Idaho are overwhelmed by COVID- 19 patients and begging the public to help by masking, social distancing, etc., as they obviously can’t get any help from the eunuch in the governor’s chair.
So the people respond with angry demonstrations against mask mandates in Boise, threatening officials in the health department building and at their homes. As usual, some of these goons are armed.
One carries a sign reading “Mandates Have Not Stopped the Spread, try Liberty Instead.”
Liberty has worked really great for the folks in Idaho, with no mandates and one out of every two people testing positive for the virus. In Washington and Oregon, which border Idaho and have mandates in place, infection rates are 5.5 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively. Ho hum.
In Georgia and other states, election officials are being threatened and armed Trump goons are showing up outside their homes because the officials won’t cow to President Donald Trump’s ludicrous, treasonous demands to overturn election results in their states.
So we now have a totally fascist dictator whose only version of reality is the one in his sick, psychotic mind, ramming that version down the throats and up the rears of the rest of us.
For the sake of saving this soon-to-be third-rate fascist banana republic, it better not be for much longer.
And the zymotic Republican eunuchs in Congress stand zombily by, holding their noses and grasping the seats of their enlightenment while Trump sinks America ever deeper into his personal cesspool.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Let’s pull together
I had a letter to the editor ready to send into the Lewiston Tribune when I saw the letter from Roy Dotson in the Dec. 8 paper.
Mr. Dotson, you apparently didn’t read the paper’s reasoning for reducing the paper to six days. It is because of a slowdown of advertising.
Did you ever think that the subscription price was all there was to producing a paper? Probably.
Ads are necessary. The price of the subscription also includes delivery. Did you think of all the people who get up and deliver your paper every day — rain or snow? All you can rant about is that it doesn’t agree with your thinking.
To the Tribune: I do hope you don’t do away with the Monday meme or Kathy Hedberg’s column. And please don’t forget to relocate the flashback page, too.
In these tough times, we all need to pull together and make sacrifices.
Dallas Kiele
Clarkston