Start celebrating
Modern medicine has wiped out the great plagues. COVID-19 is a flu and has a low mortality rate when contracted of less than 1 percent.
A real plague such as the Black Plague had a mortality rate of 50-to-70 percent.
The politicians, press and media misrepresent the effect of COVID-19. Nightly, we see patients on the news who have sadly died of COVID-19. For each of these individuals, they should show 99 others who have recovered and are enjoying life, immune from COVID-19. Politicians are using the old and infirm as an excuse for quarantine.
Very few of us elderly people would willingly choose to be separated from their loved ones for nine months.
The price of quarantine is too much for both the young and the old.
Doctors and scientists have produced a miracle for Christmas in the guise of three vaccines. We will have herd immunity from COVID-19 soon.
We need to celebrate. It’s Christmas.
Close your ears to the daily fear-mongering. Say: Bah humbug.
Do everything socially needed to make this the most special Christmas ever. Let us repair the spirit of the nation in joy and celebration. A very merry Christmas and happy new year to everyone.
Bruce Williams
Lewiston
Writing the check
I happened to see a full-page ad in the Lewiston Tribune from Life Choices. It talked about needing $200,000 to complete the work for the new building they are going to move into. Then it went on and told people ways they could help financially.
As I looked at the amount of $200,000, I thought to myself: It would only take 200 people to contribute $1,000 each to reach that goal. It made me wonder how many people in the valley could write a check for $1,000 and really not even miss it.
I am a Christian and I totally support their cause. I am on a fixed income and $1,000 seems like a lot to me. I am writing a check today for $1,000 to Life Choices, anyway.
I am asking the people of this good valley to search their hearts and do the same.
They have no other means of income. If you believe in the sanctity of life, please search your heart. God bless you.
Nick Hasselstrom
Clarkston
Consider the big picture
No matter what we do or say, some groups just want to sue if they don’t get it their way.
It is not only about fish we should be concerned about. It is all the aspects dams provide, especially in the area of water conservation and recharge of the aquifer. ...
The latest and best study so far does not indicate that the dams should be removed but vocal groups feel the dams are the only reason preventing an abundance of fish, which is jeopardizing their livelihood. What about the people who will inhabit the Earth several hundred years from now?
Where is their water going to come from? We are filling the oceans with fresh water that could best be damned and filtrated into the aquifer that continues to deplete. Quit trying to fight the federal government in their desire to preserve the dams and do the best they can to bring back the fish. ...
You people in Idaho who want to sue have a singular idea and a blind eye on fish recovery in the Snake River. ...
Dworshak Dam took away one of the best steelhead spawning areas of the Clearwater so think about what the fish population would be like if it were not for the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery that was to supplement the loss of the North Fork spawning area. It isn’t going to matter how many fish you put into the stream. What matters is how many return from the ocean.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
Reality prevailed
Previous letters in the Lewiston Tribune about the Asotin County jail site require correcting some misconceptions.
First the 14th Street site is not on port property. It’s private industrial property. If it were port property, it would have been the preferred site from the beginning for obvious convenience and functional reasons.
To be clear, that has always been my position.
The truth is the port has always been very supportive of helping the county find a location on port property, including Turning Pointe.
As it turned out, the only suitable property in the port is tied up in an odd lease and a resolution could not be negotiated.
Law enforcement has always preferred the close proximity of the port area, but cost was a factor and didn’t allow that luxury in the consideration.
As for the general assessment of the jail site location, the basic issue would seem to be putting it in a residential area vs. an industrial area. The choice should be obvious.
An additional point worth making is that one commissioner has already talked to most of the people located in that area and has reported no significant issues. It also seems that the law enforcement presence in that area would provide an additional sense of security.
Every dollar matters in this tight budget project. However, the priority has to be the most functional location.
After all this time, reality has prevailed, and the jail will be built in the right place and serve its purpose.
Jack Worle
Clarkston