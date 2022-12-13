Ignoring the story
Perhaps the most important story of this year or next is currently being revealed by the eccentric entrepreneur, Elon Musk, arguably the most relevant genius of modern times.
The Lewiston Tribune is generally ignoring the story.
The “woke” Tribune’s front page celebrates the story about a lesbian, Black basketball player being released from a Russian prison in an outlandish prisoner swap for a convicted terrorist arms dealer called the “merchant of death.” The woman has notoriously spoken out, trashing America.
Meanwhile, a former Marine, imprisoned in the Russian Gulag since 2018, is left there by the Biden administration.
Picking Americans to free from Russian clutches, Biden apparently values the Black lesbian basketball player (imprisoned for a few months for smuggling hash oil into Russia) more than the former Marine (falsely accused of spying) imprisoned for four years.
Alarmingly, this behavior by our government no longer surprises this writer. It is increasingly apparent to all (except the Tribune) that the Biden administration is immoral and incompetent.
The big story (from Musk’s Twitter files and not covered by the Tribune) is that leaders and agencies of the United States government have been routinely conspiring with social media and news media companies to mislead Americans and influence elections.
Were it not for Musk’s integrity and belief in America, we citizens wouldn’t know any of this story. Even with Musk’s help, the Tribune prefers not to tell its readers about it.
How the world (and journalism) have changed since Richard Nixon and Watergate.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Trump is dirty
Sean O’Conaill, sick of Irish Republican Army bloodshed during Northern Ireland’s decades-long “troubles,” wrote to the Irish Times early in 1974. He called IRA supporters Whatabouts — “the people who answer every condemnation with an argument to prove the greater immorality of the “enemy.”
Whataboutism was born, and the term became official several years later when the Oxford Dictionary gave it this definition: “The practice of answering a criticism or difficult question by making a similar criticism or asking a different but related question starting with the words ‘What about?’ ”
America’s master of whataboutism, former President Donald Trump, rode it to victory in 2016, and used social media posts like this as defense against numerous conflict of interest accusations: “What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.?”
When the Justice Department raided the former president’s home searching for stolen classified documents, Hillary Clinton dipped her toes into whataboutism waters, sarcastically wearing a hat emblazoned with “What about her emails?”
And as the upcoming GOP House of Representatives majority kowtows to its extreme wing with an investigation into President Joe Biden’s drug-addicted son, Hunter, the 2019 and earlier contents of his laptop computer and alleged shady business dealings, you can expect many whatabout salvos aimed at the Trumps.
My 2 cents?
Trump is dirty. He deserves to be investigated, charged, convicted and will lose again if renominated.
Whatever comes to light about the Bidens doesn’t change that.
Rick L. Davis
Pocatello
Indifferent to suffering
I am writing another letter about the homeless.
This should have been resolved last year.
There are two people refusing the homeless the right to stay warm.
I had a problem-solver for this. This is what needs to be done:
On Christmas Eve, these two people who deny the rights of the homeless should be outside all night with the homeless people.
Isn’t it funny that they deny homeless people a place to get warm while they are in their beds toasty and warm and not thinking.
You have no conscience and to that I say shame on you.
Yvonne Carrie
Lewiston