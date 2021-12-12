Sabotage?
The cute “Cat in the Hat” ad, (titled “Rolovich Strong,” which recently ran three separate times in the Lewiston Tribune, was obviously meant to provide a glimmer of encouraging inspiration to the former Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich, a Dr. Seuss fan.
The tribute was also clearly for the staff who left with him and WSU players — many of whom voiced support for him leading up to and following his termination — and even for fans and supporters.
It’s unfortunate that the ad — with a photo of Rolovich within — was first placed in the obituaries. Then it was put near an ad with the face of a pig in it. And lastly, it was put right next to a tarot card with the word “death.”
When an inquiry was made about why this occurred, the response was that it happened by sheer coincidence — each time. Some might find that hard to believe, given the recent controversy, and even ask: If, say, Editor Publisher, Nathan Alford ran a photo/tribute to his father (Butch), would this same “coincidence” have occurred?
The ad was paid for by a customer and the inspirational tribute should have been allowed to stand without any seeming sabotage.
“JEERS” to the potential unprofessional and truly mean-spirited slant reflected toward the ad.
Rolovich, who already lost his job, the staff who left with him and especially the players who supported him should have been allowed to have experienced a momentary smile and uplift, without any seemingly venomous tampering.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Spineless hypocrites
“A blue slip is the name for a piece of paper a home state senator returns to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to show his/her approval of a federal judicial nominee.”
This senatorial courtesy was thrown out during the Donald Trump administration. Trump and Mitch McConnell appointed dozens of unqualified judges to positions across this country during the four years Trump was in office. They never once paid any attention to whether or not the senators agreed or disagreed with their appointments. There was no blue slip courtesy.
Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch want to bring the blue slip senatorial courtesy back in to play since the Democrats are in the White House. What a pair of hypocrites they both are.
When Trump refused to use the blue slip courtesy, neither one of them had the backbone to speak up and say that what Trump and McConnell were doing was wrong. Not a peep out from either one of them. They just kept kissing Trump’s butt and groveling at his feet.
It’s hard to have any respect for spineless people like Crapo and Risch. They don’t deserve our respect. They certainly don’t deserve to represent our great state in Washington, D.C.
They are both losers.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Bad math
Marty Trillhaase’s COVID-19 commentary fails to demonstrate an understanding of why raw data is standardized into rates like “per 100,000 of population.”
If he did understand it, and if he wanted to promote clear, reasoned understanding and discussion, then he’d use the rate instead of mixing in raw figures.
On Nov. 21, Trillhaase took some of the figures published by the Idaho Capital Sun in an attempt to show that the unvaccinated are an existential threat to the vaccinated.
If you look at the Idaho data Trillhaase cribbed and include the data he ignored on the unvaccinated, you can readily standardize it with this formula:
RPO = (reported events ÷ total population) × 100,000.
Regarding breakthrough cases: deaths = 26 per 100K — that’s a bit more than a 10th of the 213 per 100,000 figure for the state on Nov. 22.
Based on rate calculations, the unvaxxed contracted COVID-19 five times more than the vaxxed. The unvaxxed were hospitalized seven times more, and the unvaxxed were dying at six times the rate of vaxxed Idahoans.
Yes, “the unvaccinated are no threat to the vaccinated” is an overstatement, but any threat is small.
It’s even smaller when one considers that the Lancet medical journal reports the vaccinated can pass the virus to their fellows and to the unvaccinated (Oct. 28).
While no single study is dispositive, without contact tracing information, Trillhaase can’t say who gave what to whom.
My math, more discussion, and links are here:
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin