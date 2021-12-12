Waiting for an accident
My husband and I live near Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and walk on their path daily meeting several elderly residents from Royal Plaza. Some of them have walkers, some in wheelchairs and some are slow walkers.
We, too, have witnessed very close calls to tragic accidents of our elderly friends getting hit by cars. We also cross Juniper Street and cars go by faster than the posted 25 miles per hour. When the elderly are halfway across, drivers have to skid or swerve to not hit them.
These are not all young kids driving; these are grown adults who are in a hurry or not paying attention. I have yelled, stepped out in the street to slow them down and assisted our elderly friends as much as I can.
The city just spent a lot of money putting in a beautiful retaining wall and pathway from Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue. Surely the city has funds for our elderly population instead of waiting for a fatality.
Vickie Mayer
Lewiston
Buyer’s remorse
Joe Biden’s approval rating is at 38 percent and his vice president, Kamala “Giggles” Harris, is at 28 percent.
No surprise when you are elected with 40 percent of your ballots “for Joe’ and 60 percent “against Trump.”
And in that 40 percent, there were 44.5 million unsolicited ballots. Heck, his base might only be a couple million folks.
Now, it is buyer’s remorse for those anti-Trumpers. I foresee “Giggles” having a personal issue that will cause her to have to step down so the Democrats can insert a replacement that can carry Joe until 2024.
In the meantime, let’s hope Joe:
l Doesn’t withdraw troops from another hostile country before getting Americans to safety.
l Doesn’t distribute another half-million illegal, untested and unvaccinated border crossers throughout the USA.
l Doesn’t fire any more police, fire, medical and military personnel because they won’t take the vaccine that was designed for the 2020 alpha variant.
l Doesn’t get his $2 trillion “Build Bernie’s Bullcrap” socialist spending package. This is an expensive payback for Sen. Bernie Sanders stepping down in the primary.
l Doesn’t have to make an executive decision in the middle of the night when the real decision makers and the Teleprompter guy are sleeping.
And let’s hope:
l Facebook quits censuring free speech because it differs from the Democrats’ propaganda.
l Democrats don’t get to take advantage of their continuous fearmongering of COVID-19 again to make up emergency rules for the 2022 election. Be watching for a national shutdown next summer.
Let’s go Brandon.
David Klatt
Kendrick