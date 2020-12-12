Tilting right
For you readers who think the Lewiston Tribune is a liberal newspaper, the truth of its right-wing conservatism is evident in Marty Trillhaase’s glowing tribute to Rick Rogers and Jeff Sayre in the Dec. 6 edition.
The editorial spent four columns praising two retiring Tribune commentators, both right-wing extremists with a reputation for faithfully regurgitating White House propaganda. The Tribune’s positive spin on their work is understandable, given that defending past mistakes is a common human attribute.
Trillhaase exposes the newspaper’s bias in the last column of his editorial in which he invites applications for commentators to replace Rogers and Sayre. The only qualification — the only rule — for applying is that you must be “right-of-center.” Liberals, moderates and independents need not apply; only right-wing conservatives will be considered.
You ask why?
Well, Trillhaase explains that right-wing local writers are needed to counteract the liberal writings of syndicated columnists Eugene Robinson, Kathleen Parker, George Will and Leonard Pitts. Never mind that Parker and Will are listed as a “center-right conservatives” in their official biographies. Or that Marc Thiessen, an extreme right-wing columnist often featured in the Tribune, is omitted from the discussion.
The truth of the matter is that the Tribune is a right-wing conservative newspaper and it only wants right-wing conservative local commentators. If you think editors and publishers don’t filter newspaper content, then you need to read “What Unites Us,” by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Too many insults
I’ve waited four years in hopes I would see a letter in the Lewiston Tribune from the likes of Paul Oman, Brian Rhoades, Jim Roach and others that could be written without an insult aimed at conservatives.
Their descriptive phrases would be an embarrassment to any thoughtful person. Which begs the question: Does it bother any of you that every dolphin in the sea is your intellectual superior? I would wager not one person has been won over to your side of the discussion by reading your hate-filled letters.
Rhoades writes: “Republicans think Bible and guns equal patriotism” and “Republicans thinks they can tell any lie anytime.”
News flash, Mr. Rhoades: I happen to be the world’s leading authority in what I think. No such thoughts have entered my mind. Nor does it enter my mind to insult anyone with such sophomoric drivel. And I won’t be lectured to by someone incapable of cognizant thought.
You mentioned lies by Republicans. I noted at least 10 lies in your letter, sir. You don’t recognize them as lies because of the old adage, “If you repeat a lie long enough, it will become truth in your mind.”
For example, the term trickle-down economics is not a catch phrase made up by Republicans during Ronald Reagan’s years. It was made up by Democrats to perpetuate the lie that tax cuts help only the rich. They were wrong then and still are.
Try a little prayer once in a while, folks. It works.
Jug Thomason
Ferdinand