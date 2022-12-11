People who want to save dams are wasting their time talking about dams without talking about fish survival. Protest all you like, it will make no difference. The dams will be breached because they kill too many fish. Both the hydro turbines and spillways of hydroelectric dams hurt small fish. Both must go away.
Kiss hydro power goodbye. It’s days are numbered. It’s been a good run. Yes, the cost of power will go up if we quit wiping out all the baby fish. The good news is that your cost will go down when you switch to solar. You could save money by switching to solar now.
It would be good to save slackwater navigation. A study is needed to see if there’s any chance that fish runs could be saved by removing the turbines, the spillways and rebuilding the fish ladders. It would be much cheaper than rebuilding everything.
Chances are slim but maybe we could have our dams and our fish runs, too.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Munden’s off base
I read Cathy Munden’s letter to the editor taking umbrage at my treatment of Trumpskipie, who is apparently her idol. I have known Munden and her husband, Mike, for some years now, mostly through church.
Cathy Munden’s letter was way far off base.
In the first place, she was naive with her question that, if Trumskipie was favoring Russia, why did Congress not prove that? She must have been watching only Fox News, since all of the other news sources made clear to the extent to which Trumpskipie went to prevent himself from being investigated by anyone on any topic.
You did not have to look very far, however, to turn on the television to see Trumpskipie showing disgusting servility to Vladimir Putin, which still turns my stomach to this day.
Munden surmises, however, that Trumpskipie stayed so tight with Putin on the principle of “keep your enemies close.”
If Trumpskipie were that clever or self-controlled, that might be a valid point. But watching the nightly news makes it very clear that every time some enemy gets his goat, Trumpskipie brays full ballistically on them in public. So, no, Trumpskipie isn’t clever enough to be “keeping his enemies close.”
I don’t have a lot of words left in this letter so let me say that Munden’s suggestion that Donald Sokolowski is owed an apology is far off base.
Sokolowski made the cardinal error, as Carly Simon made clear in her song some time ago, of assuming something was about him when it was, in fact, not.