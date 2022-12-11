Trump’s dupes
I had a letter all nicely prepared commenting on the purveyors of misinformation, Marvin F. Dugger and retired doctor Richard Eggleston.
But, once more, former President Donald Trump demonstrated his unethical and ignorant take on how the government and elections work. And, most importantly, he demonstrated his utter lack of education on the tenets outlined in the U. S. Constitution.
Yay. It’s Trump bashing time.
In a TruthSocial post last week, Trump called for the termination of the “rules, regulations and articles, even what is in the Constitution.”
That’s a statement of overthrow if there ever was one.
News people say Trump has walked that back. But, ho-hum, it just turned out to be another lie.
He wrote it for everyone to read, for crying out loud. Yet, congressional Republicans are too cowardly to rebuke Trump. That makes them complicit. America, are we great or what?
So, forget about Egg’s and Dugg’s paltry attempts at outrage. They’re just duped men whose comments pale beside the Donald. We have a much more serious issue surrounding Trump. Its name is anarchy and we’re heading there, in my opinion.
Readers do not have to believe me. Interpreting Trump’s ignorance is easy. Hell, I’m just a retired construction stiff and have Trump pegged. Just open your minds and the ignorance of the Donald is revealed.
Unfortunately, reality and truth are anathema to Trump. His delusions and lies have poisoned millions of his “people.” Eggleston and Dugger are excellent examples.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Getting soaked
By now everyone has received the shock of property taxes that are due Dec. 20.
I checked with my brother and his wife who live in a new subdivision in Meridian, which has sidewalks, nice streets and covenants providing that you will never have a junk yard in your neighborhood. Their home is assessed at roughly $600,000. Their property taxes are a tick more than $2,100 a year.
Our home is assessed at around $490,000. We are now paying $6,300 a year.
Meridian has a population of around 126,000. Lewiston has 34,000.
We are entitled to an explanation from Lewiston and Nez Perce County officials concerning the huge disparity in taxes.
Granted, Meridian’s population is around four times larger than Lewiston’s, but they would also have a larger police force, fire department, etc., so services offered should compare to the population.
What are we getting for our money? Poor streets, no shopping and city codes that are ignored?
People moving in our area, say from California, who sold their home for boatloads of money should not be an excuse for county assessors to automatically jack up the property values to coincide with what the California money can buy. Nor should the city of Lewiston and the Nez Perce County assume they can soak property owners for more money due to the increased value of their home.
It’s time for a change. It’s not just a state, but a Lewiston and Nez Perce County issue.
The above numbers prove it.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Thanks for the response
Danny Radakovich, that was a good response.
Thank you for clarifying my question, which was not a statement or an opinion.
The question was based on information from the internet and from the Idaho State Bar.
Now without twisting the issue, apparently you were reprimanded.
That was the answer to the question.
And, apparently, it did cause the client some concern as I asked in the question.
The information I found was from the internet, which was not good enough for the Lewiston Tribune.
So two months ago, the Tribune would not print my letter.
I then wrote the Idaho State Bar itself and received the same information.
And your response was: “To the State Bar, this meant nothing.”
They are the authority that reprimanded you, not me.
It’s a fact that when you write letters calling people stupid names that were not given at birth it is not telling it all, especially coming from an educated person such as yourself .
Thank you, again.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
It takes a village
We need a new high school. I am glad to see a common sense approach unlike the last levy for a new school. I believe this time it’s possible, provided all government entities work together to make it work. The economic climate is certainly not favorable as we all know.
Personally, I live off a fixed income. So do the majority of seniors. My property taxes last year increased my mortgage payment $127 a month. For me, personally, crunching the numbers, I would vote for the bond at 30 years at the $2.37 per $1,000 of value.
The wild card is the county and city governments. How much are they willing to help their constituents at keeping tax increases at the lowest 1% rate?
At 10%, the state government matches are a joke. So there is no extra help from the state. Who should provide more?
Landlords, please do your best for the community and try not to pass on increases to your tenants if a levy passes.
The school district, I hope, will continue to be frugal at considering the costs to the community.
Keep us informed. I hope to vote yes.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston