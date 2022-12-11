Disputes PBS program
A TV program is currently running on PBS concerning Indian boarding schools that were originally established in the Midwest and East. The purpose of those schools was to educate young Indian kids about civilization and “the white man’s ways.”
The TV program tries to show that the real purpose of those schools was to rob the native American children of their culture and heritage, replacing it with an American culture, heritage and language.
A native American man once wrote about his trip by train to an eastern boarding school as a child. He said that the native kids on the train traveling to the school — believing that the Earth was flat — were afraid that the train would soon fall off the edge of the Earth.
Most likely, while living at the school, the native kids were properly taught that the Earth was really round and not flat. I’m sure they were taught all the basic — and necessary — sciences, along with reading, writing, and arithmetic. This was to replace any superstitions that they may have received before coming to the school.
This is not to say that everything those Indian kids heard from their parents was wrong and everything that the school’s taught was right. And there was documented abuses in those schools, also. But PBS is certainly in error for painting the necessary education taught in those Indian schools as indoctrination and evil. Beware of the content of some PBS programs.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
No bail for fentanyl
Imagine a criminal was found with an explosive device and had intended to detonate it at a community event, putting the lives of dozens of people at risk. The criminal would be locked up without bail, awaiting trial, likely on federal charges.
A criminal pair were arrested recently with nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, i.e., the potential to kill 1,000 people. The result? The six-time convicted felon was given bail for $100,000. His accomplice was given bail in the amount of $40,000.
Also recently, on two separate occasions, drug dealers were arrested, released and re-arrested within days, out on low or no bail, despite recommendations by prosecutors and multiple felony convictions for the dealers.
The most serious and violent crimes are committed by a small minority of criminals. The math is simple: Putting these offenders behind bars while they await trial would prevent dozens of felonies.
Judges need to wake up and understand that we aren’t talking about jailing “nonviolent offenders” for 20 years for selling a bag of weed. The drug trade is, by definition, violent as fentanyl is killing people.
Bail reform? Yes. Reform it by eliminating bail for fentanyl arrests.
John Scott
Priest River
Corporate greed
Inflation is making life hard for the average American, but not for the big oil companies and other capitalist criminals who continue to rake in record profits while gouging consumers. ...
Now Republican mouthpiece Jerome Powell is trying to excuse away his total bungling of interest rates by blaming them on rising worker wages and suggesting increasing the unemployment rate could help ease inflation. Ha. Is it better that millions are out of work than windfall profits taxes are imposed on the greedy pig corporations?
Ain’t that capitalism?
Powell kept rates artificially and ludicrously low during Trumpty’s tenure. ...
Once the pandemic induced supply chain disruptions, consumer demand increased, war broke out in Ukraine and corporate price gouging kicked in, he started indiscriminately raising rates to cover his screw-ups. Now he’s trying to blame it on increased worker wages. ...
Republican goombahs like Mike Crapo babble about the deficit when former President Donald Trump added trillions to it with his tax cuts. ...
The GOPers are always against anything that benefits the majority in the country. ...
Of course, the Confederacy of Dunces, as Stuart Stevens chooses to refer to his former party, ... wants to axe Social Security and Medicare in return for more massive tax cuts for the corporations and wealthy fat cats.
When the stooges on the right talk about cutting the deficit, it’s just obfuscatory verbal flatulence from those who define helping the majority as socialism and further enriching the already filthy rich minority as capitalism.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Accolades for Weeks
Even though I am a registered Republican, I would like to thank Nez Perce County Auditor/Recorder Patty O. Weeks, her crew and the volunteers for a successful voting audit.
Congratulations for a job well done.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston