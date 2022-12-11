Money grab
Hear, hear to Paula Roman regarding ridiculous tax increases.
My property value has increased by $285,000 in two years and taxes from $3,800 to $6,200.
That is an increase of $500 per month on my home loan.
Assessing homes at the peak of the insane market spike, knowing values would come back down as interest rates increased, was a total money grab.
Having a spectacular high school will not bring more folks to Lewiston when they see how high property taxes are. Where is this huge sum of new taxpayer money going?
Will the value of our homes decline next year? We all know the answer to that one.
Tod Burr
Lewiston
Foreman’s folly
Per the Lewiston Tribune’s report Thursday, Dan “don’t piss me off” Foreman touched on several bills he has in the works:
l “To remove the ‘loophole’ in Idaho’s abortion law that allows exceptions in the case of rape or incest” (That’s completely normal. It’s not like. Foreman hates young women).
l “I’d also like to see a tax deduction of $2,000 for citizens who pay private school tuition for their kids going to K-12. (Dan, will that be funded by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee outside of the public education budget?)
l “Removing legal barriers to the formation of private militias” (Because we can’t have too many of those).
l “And prohibiting gender transition treatment for minors younger than 18 years old.” (Dan, what happens between a child, their parents and a medical doctor is none of your or anyone else’s business).
Foreman is OK, apparently, with current Idaho code that allows a parent the right to let his child die from a treatable condition when faith and prayer doesn’t cure the kid’s asthma or diabetes.
l “I don’t know what’s going on (finally the truth) with all this gender transition nonsense. Maybe it’s time people picked up that big black book (the Bible) and just browse through it a little. Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles.”
No, wrong.
Our country was founded on the principle of personal freedom (including from religion), independence, minding your own business, and keeping people like Foreman from being allowed to force their point of view down anyone else’s throat.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
