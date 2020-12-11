Pillow talk
It’s said that politics makes strange bedfellows but none could be stranger than the civil union of Marty Trillhaase and Lewiston City Councilor John Bradbury.
If you missed the Dec. 7 council meeting, it was during the closing comments section that Councilor Kevin Kelly suggested a briefing from health authorities when the expiration of Lewiston’s infamous mask mandate nears.
Kelly’s request tells us: 1) The councilors will extend the mandate as they damn well please and 2) they’re only listening to public health officials. If you’re a private citizen who jumped through the extra hoops the council piled on to state guidelines for public meetings during the COVID-19 panic, you wasted your time.
If Kelly’s proposed briefing does take place it should, as part and parcel of the public’s business, be held before the public with proper notice given.
After Kelly spoke, Bradbury jumped on to say he wanted the council to consider following Trillhaase’s prompt by emulating Boise’s system of making businesses the whipping boy for customers who don’t wear masks.
Here’s a little something for Trillhaase and Bradbury’s next pillow talk session: According to Delphi.CMU.edu, Ada County has high rates for mask use but it also has high rates of COVID-19 cases. Residents might be bending the knee to Boise’s tyranny, but the virus is thumbing its nose at it.
Bradbury and the Tribune seem determined to run roughshod over public dissent and to hurt Lewiston businesses, offering in exchange a promise of safety on which they can’t deliver.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin