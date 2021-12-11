Cleaning up the mess
In “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten,” Robert Fulghum stated he learned, “clean up your own mess.” The fossil fuel industry has not learned this lesson.
A price on carbon emissions would go a long way toward encouraging this industry to ‘clean up their own mess’ by developing innovative technologies.
The U.S. House just passed its version of the Build Back Better Act that contains historic levels of climate investment. Although the bill contains no provision to price carbon, this option is still being considered for the Senate version. Despite fear in the U.S. that pricing carbon may increase inflation, Canada and Europe have found that carbon fees have had the opposite effect.
Well-designed carbon pricing legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act includes a dividend returned to American households to compensate for any resulting rise in costs.
In this time of perceived cultural divides between rural and urban, left and right, the urgency to address climate change provides a common meeting ground.
An example is the inspiring, Emmy-nominated film “Other Side of the Hill.” It documents how industry and environmentalists from communities in rural eastern Oregon found common ground on climate action.
From innovative timber operations in Wallowa County to large-scale solar in Lakeview, communities changed from “extractive economies” to highly profitable “stewardship economies,” illustrating perfect examples of how to “clean up our own messes” while simultaneously creating thriving economies.
Ask our senators to support carbon pricing to encourage such innovative thinking.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Read, but think
Avista has erected reader boards hereabouts. They have been seen in Grangeville, Clarkston, etc.
On Nov. 16, the message was “Read — it makes you smart.”
So far, so good.
Except for omitting the crucial element — discerning the wheat from the chaff.
Don’t just read it, as Avista says. Swallowing it whole is a mistake. Judge it on its merits. Consider the source. Does it make sense?
Bill Gates, who is heavily invested in pharmaceutical companies, says “Get vaccinated.”
Ever the warmhearted “philanthropist,” Gates could not possibly have a conflict of interest — could he? Think about it.
Lies are meant to deceive, so are concocted to sound good. Sugar-coating is generously applied, stressing what authorities want us to hear and excluding truth.
Then comes repetition. If the media constantly blare the same message, could they be following Adolf Hitler’s advice? The entire world has heard and seen a dominant message, incessantly, since March 2020. Think about it.
President Joe Biden nicknamed the infrastructure bill “Build Back Better,” while conveniently neglecting to mention the tax increases and restrictive aspects of that bill that will sorely afflict us. Think about it.
“When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of liberty quits the horizon” — Thomas Paine, 1775.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Trump’s putsch
As COVID-19 was ramping up in the U.S., “Mr. Know It All” tweeted: “The coronavirus is totally contained in the U.S.”
He later told his one-time press secretary, Anthony Scarmucci: “I’m a total act and I don’t understand why people don’t get it. ...”
To hide his treasonous actions as instigator of the Jan. 6 putsch from Congress, Donald Trump claims he is fighting to protect future presidents from congressional overreaching into their affairs. Ha, ha, such MAGAnanimous MAGAnificence. ...
“That Trump cares deeply about the sanctity of the Office of the President is laughably perverted,” as one pundit so eloquently puts it, “considering he used it to lay siege to the Constitution for four interminably painful, unbelievably mad cap, mad hatter years.”
In his new book, “American Nero,” former George W. Bush White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, a loyal Republican for most of his life, writes of Trump’s putsch attempt: “We have not had to deal with something of this magnitude since the Civil War, and it needs to be properly investigated.”
He points to Adolf Hitler’s similar putsch attempt in Weimar Germany in 1923. When Hitler was jailed and released a year or so later, right wing extremists hailed him as a hero. Ten years later, he sat in the chancellor’s office running the country.
Painter goes on to say that when people ... engage in coup attempts like Jan. 6 and are allowed to come back, it is always much worse the second time around. ...
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Trump prefers uneducated
One thing the GOP and Donald Trump supporters always deliberately miss out in their supposed war against education is that the ability to deny people access to free and fair education always works against those who would prefer tyranny to an educated and fully informed electorate.
This is why Trump has stated time and time again that he prefers the uneducated. Of course, Mitch McConnell and the GOP agree with this thought as educated people always vote against their platform of racism and misogyny.
Why else would they be fighting so hard to try to force school boards to accept their version of facts instead of teaching our kids how to think for themselves?
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston