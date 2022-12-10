Sins of omission
My question to The Associated Press is whether not reporting news stories is the same as lying to the American people.
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 1:36 am
Sins of omission
My question to The Associated Press is whether not reporting news stories is the same as lying to the American people.
Elon Musk let out emails from Twitter on Dec. 2 that shows the Biden administration was working with Twitter and, apparently, the AP to censor stories of political wrongdoing.
This is what the Chinese Communist Party does. It shouldn’t be what happens in this country.
I always assumed the Democratic Party was after America’s Second Amendment.
But I would not have dreamed they would go after the First Amendment before securing the Second Amendment.
The White House having a say in what is put on social media is a direct violation of our Constitution. And all Americans should be appalled that this was allowed to happen.
There is little doubt that Donald Trump would have been reelected in a fair and free election.
But the news organizations, at the request of the Democratic Party, put their thumb on the scale and pulled Joe Biden across the finish line.
The AP apparently believes it knows more about what is good for Americans then they do.
Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or independent, we should be outraged by media bias.
When we are informed, Americans will make the right decisions for our country’s future.
When we are censored, we cannot.
Dan Long
Clarkston
The Grinch came early
I am sure everyone in Lewiston is enjoying their early Christmas present from the county assessor’s office.
It is amazing that while the city and the county kept their budgets in check, the assessor’s office thought it must be nice to stiff the homeowners with a several thousand dollar tax increase on their property tax bill.
Of course, they will tell you that is how it is.
I would like to know where in the state of Idaho Constitution it says that the assessors and the state legislators can tax you out of your own home.
We are sure not going to get much help from the southern part of the state, especially from nitwits such as House Speaker Mike Moyle.
And that phony tax relief money is a joke.
Also, we need to get rid of the forgone property tax, which allows cities to go back and steal more taxpayers’ dollars because they did a poor job of managing our money to begin with.
At one time, home ownership was a dream the American people had. But in this day and age, it is just a myth. There is no such thing as affordable housing anymore.
Since we allow the people in charge to raise your property tax to the point of financial hardship, we have no one to blame but ourselves.
Mike Lorenz
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.