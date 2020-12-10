Thanks to Fulcher
I just want to give a public thank you to Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher who represents us here in the 1st District.
In March, I agreed to help a young Hispanic male obtain his U.S. citizenship. He came to America as a legally adopted boy of 5 years.
Stateside adoption was completed but the citizenship paperwork wasn’t. As with most things involving the government, what appeared to be a straightforward endeavor morphed into a paperwork jungle. A call to Fulcher’s office brought immediate and enduring help as we navigated the canyons of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Later this month this young man goes to the local U.S. CIS office to be sworn in as a citizen. This success would never have happened without Fulcher’s office steady guiding hand.
So thanks, again, to our congressman.
Thomas Blewett
Genesee
Pass relief by year’s end
I am writing today to share the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce’s opinion regarding pandemic relief and to ask our members of Congress to support the bipartisan proposal currently being considered.
It is critical that Congress pass pandemic relief for small businesses and families before the end of this year. We know that enacting a bill will require bipartisan compromise. We encourage members of Congress to:
1) Push for a bipartisan agreement that can pass this year.
2) Ensure that as the bill is drafted, the Paycheck Protection Program provision provides support for all nonprofits, including 501(c)(6)s and the liability provisions provide meaningful protection.
The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber believes that we are reaching a critical new juncture that could be dire for specific sectors of our business community such as restaurants, hospitality, certain retail and many small businesses. The cost for Congress failing to act could result in severe impacts to critical members of our community.
Your efforts to complete a pandemic relief bill prior to the end of the year can save countless small businesses and families across Idaho, Washington and the entire country.
Kristin Kemak
President and CEO
Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce
Clarkston
Always in our thoughts
John O’Neil, it’s going to be hard to not hear your voice. The sound of your yelling will be missed so much. I heard you almost every day.
Always in life, there is an ending to all things good or bad. In the bad part of your life, there is an ending. The bad part of your life has ended when you walked into the arms of Jesus Christ. He understood your life more than anyone else.
Now, John, you are so happy. You are at peace with your family and friends.
I wish you happiness and peace be with you.
John, you will always be in my thoughts and prayers. Goodbye for now.
Yvonne Carrie
Lewiston
Kindness remembered
On Nov. 23, we were in a car accident at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 14th Street in Lewiston at approximately 5:15 p.m.
We would like to express our thankfulness to the people who witnessed the accident, the 911 operators, police, ambulance, paramedics, fire department, towing drivers and my brother.
Your kindness will be remembered forever. We sincerely hope the driver of the other car is doing well and that her dog has been found and returned to her.
Gary and Christy Jones
Colton