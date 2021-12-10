Give Rolovich his due
Congratulations Coug Nation on a great Apple Cup victory.
And congratulations to coach Jake Dickert on his new position as head coach.
But let’s all just take a minute and reflect on what we actually witnessed:
l A coaching staff assembled by — Nick Rolovich.
l A roster recruited and/or retained by — Rolovich.
l A work ethic imbued by — Rolovich.
l A winning team culture established by — Rolovich.
l Integrity and fortitude modeled by — Rolovich.
l Two years of goal-oriented preparation by — Rolovich.
l The game coach, an understudy of and mentored by — Rolovich.
l In all likelihood, the game plan and player assignments are vestiges of — Rolovich.
Congratulations, coach. I think it is more than fair to say that without Rolovich and his efforts during the last two years, the 2021 Apple Cup was far more likely to have ended as it has so many times before rather than the rout of the WSU nemesis that it became this year.
Time will tell. If 2022-24 nets a similar result, then maybe I’m mistaken.
But if it is “back to the norm,” where a four touchdown margin of victory the other way is no big deal, then maybe the Cougs just suffered their biggest loss — and they just don’t know it yet.
Rich Eggleston
Asotin