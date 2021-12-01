Vaxx up, mask up, shut up
Bigmouth Buttkowski and GOPer Nazis are trying to hang the country’s problems on President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
This is almost as ludicrous as claiming the presidency was stolen and that Donald Trump is not the miscreant traitor that he is.
The major share of blame for the never-ending pandemic can be placed squarely at the feet of Buttkowski and the GOPer Nazis who have worked maniacally to ensure the suffering and death of as many Americans as they possibly can.
Because of COVID-19, the country has a serious shortage of workers.
This has thrown our supply chain completely out of whack. Due to shortages of goods and services, ... demand exceeds supply for everything — from hamburger to gasoline. Climate change is impacting an energy shortage and adding to fuel costs. The first rule of Economics 101 says when demand exceeds supply, prices rise.
If our third world infrastructure, which “Build Back Better” seeks to overhaul, had been improved at all during Agent Orange’s disastrous tenure, our supply chain would be functioning much better now. But his only focus was on killing Americans and building his border wall.
If the right wing goombahs had complied with pandemic protocol regarding vaccinations and masking, we would definitely be much better off now.
If you want things to get better, don’t listen to Bigmouth Buttkowski and the GOPer Nazis trying to pin everything on Biden and the Dems.
Just tell your favorite rednecks to vaxx up, mask up. And shut up.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Carnage in Clarkston
I really enjoyed the picture in the Nov. 21 Lewiston Tribune of beautiful downtown Moscow with its lighted trees lining Main Street.
Contrast that to the picture in the Nov. 19 Tribune showing the carnage on Clarkston’s Main Street after all the trees were chopped down. What once was a beautiful downtown corridor providing welcome relief from heat in the summer, colorful foliage in the fall and a framework for sparkling lights during the holidays, is now a barren, sterile, concrete desert.
One doesn’t need to look far to see other Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant communities with their welcoming canopies of tree-lined streets. Pomeroy, Dayton and Pullman, for example, all invest in their downtowns and care for their trees.
I sincerely hope the city of Clarkston considers the result of its actions and embraces a return to a delightful downtown area enhanced by the presence of trees.
Kathy Roberts
Clarkston