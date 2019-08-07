Cartoons not funny
Both Lewiston Tribune staff and the choice of syndicated columnists blatantly display their liberal leanings week after week after week. Last I heard, Idaho is a Republican stronghold, but the local paper opts not to represent those constituents. So we get unending Trump/Republican bashing with Mike Luckovich, Eugene Robinson (does anyone read this guy?) and with Marty Trillhaase jeering Republicans and cheering Democrats.
Well, at least the 360 is a great insert, filled with upbeat stories and fun activities. But they couldn’t resist. More bashing with the addition of Jen Sorenson’s cartoons.
By definition, cartoons are meant to be funny. Not these. Give politics a break in the 360, OK? Enough already.
Kim Chenoweth
Grangeville
Trump won’t go
Donald Trump tweeted: “ ... at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer?)”
He also stated at a fund raiser at Mar-a-Lago that “maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday” in reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s abolishment of term limits. These are not his only comments about not giving up the presidency.
All of you Trump supporters are lying to yourselves if you think he is joking when he says these things. He is not joking. He is dead serious.
The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”
Trump has never believed in our Constitution. He thinks he can do anything he wants and get away with it. So far, the Republicans in Congress have allowed him to get away with everything.
There has been speculation that Trump will not leave the White House willingly, even if he loses the 2020 election. There will be no peaceful transition of power. There will be bloodshed.
Trump has the idea that the military, the police and his biker buddies will fight to keep him in power. He is too stupid to understand that the military is not political.
I told all of you in August, 2018, that Trump wanted to be America’s first dictator.
I was right.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Sign him up
I would like to sign up for an externship program. If my math is right, “working” 200 hours and getting a $5,000 stipend works out to $25 an hour. Where is this money coming from?
I am not picking on Matt Bruns; just wondering.
Doug Bennett
Genesee