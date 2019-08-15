Chooses dams over fish
In reference to the July 31 Lewiston Tribune story concerning a study to breach the dams:
Why not breach the three dams — Ice Harbor, Lower Granite and Little Goose?
There are a host of good reasons to save our dams. Let us see why.
The dam breachers would have us believe that we would rather have a few fish that we really don’t want or need than to have less expensive electric power in every room of our house, garage or shop. Give me a break.
All of the dams have been wisely engineered to allow the passage of fish safely past each dam as they travel upriver. The facts are most people would rather have lower-cost power in their house, garage or shop than a few extra fish that they may really not want or need.
Ask your neighbor: Would you rather have dependable electric power or a few fish that can be purchased at most markets?
Make your own survey and then decide.
N. E. Bartlow
Pomeroy
Who’s the fool?
In a single day in the Lewiston Tribune were two letters calling President Donald Trump a fool, stupid and racist.
People who called him that are the ones who are stupid and foolish. Trump owns 200 hotels and golf courses while you are still paying off your mortgages.
The fools who live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should go up to Spokane, Seattle or Portland.
I lived in Portland from 1970 to 1977 and it was a beautiful city. Now Morrison and what was formerly Union Avenue and now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are total trash.
On MLK Boulevard, a homeless man in a wheelchair craps his pants because he has no place to go.
Or just go back to Morrison and watch a person urinate in the street.
Go to any big city under Democratic Party control and you will find corruption run amok.
Impeachment?
Impeach Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her three friends plus Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the whole damned Democratic Party.
This mass shooting in El Paso, Texas?
Twenty-five bimbos running for president are blaming Trump. But where are your politicians?
Oh, just taking another vacation.
Funny. Mass shootings across the United States does not compare to what Planned Parenthood does.
It’s estimated there are more than 19 million abortions per year.
Now politicians are getting kickbacks from corporations doing business in China.
Impeach the damned politicians, not Trump.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Tell Robinson
Thomas Hennigan, will you please be so kind as to send a copy of your column that appeared Sunday in the Lewiston Tribune to Eugene Robinson.
His email address is eugenerobinson@ washingtonpost. com.
Jess Stone
Lewistlon