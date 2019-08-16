Trashing the president
I have a good friend who lives in Clarkston. He has lived there most of his life. I asked him: Who are these people from Clarkston writing letters to the Lewiston Tribune and trashing our president week after week?
He told me there were a lot of nuts in Washington state, including the governor, and Clarkston had its fair share.
I have heard that the Lewiston Tribune is actually paying these people to write these terrible letters to the editor. It is hard to believe this, but considering the Lewiston Tribune is a left-wing paper and the editorial writers are left-wing liberals, this could be true.
Why would a good publication like the Lewiston Tribune want to turn its paper into a stinking garbage pit?
The Tribune is in the business of selling advertising and newspapers. Why would it insult thousands of people who will never buy a Tribune again because of its liberal, left-wing editorial page?
Gary Willson
Reubens
Think twice
Red flag law sounds good until a jilted partner, a disgruntled neighbor, friend or whoever wants to ruin you, and there goes your guns.
Think twice about what you wish for.
Bennie Tafoya
Lewiston