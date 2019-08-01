Fake news indeed
Back in March or April of 2018, I wrote a letter stating I was no longer going to help sell a publication such as the Lewiston Tribune by contributing to this editorial page.
Nathan Alford contacted me shortly thereafter to have coffee and discuss that matter. In May 2018, he was a guest speaker at my men’s group, Brothers In Christ, where he admitted to us the Tribune was purposefully a liberally slanted newspaper. A couple of weeks later, in this same Tribune, he claimed the paper was politically unbiased. So much for that bit of “fake news.”
All one need do is read the headlines of the Tribune to recognize its obvious liberal bias. ...
A good example of this bias can be found in the July 25 edition. The front page headline states: “Mueller denies exonerating Trump.” Any intelligent person knows that Mueller had no authority to exonerate or condemn President Donald Trump. His job guidelines were to investigate the charges against the president and present his findings to the Department of Justice for action, one way or the other. That is the job of a prosecutor, to present evidence to the jury for a decision. They have no power to indict or exonerate anyone.
The American people have had enough of the fake news media, including the Tribune.
The “witch hunt” is over. The media and their friends, the Democrats, have been exposed for what they really are — phonies. Time to start governing and reporting on real issues.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
One size does not fit all
The letter sent by 28 legislators to Boise State University President Marlene Tromp states: “This drive to create a diversified and inclusive culture becomes divisive and exclusionary because it separates and segregates students.”
George Orwell has been out done.
I say this because there are abundant examples where recognizing diversity leads to inclusion, not division. The practice of medicine has been vastly improved by recognizing that patients are different and as such are more likely to be included among those with a good quality of life when treatment is tailored according to their needs.
The sport of golf is inclusive. A diverse group of players can participate and enjoy the game. Why? It’s because there are separate tees for different levels of players.
When we recognize differences and act accordingly, everyone benefits. Whether it is health, golf or education, a diversified culture leads to inclusion and not to division.
Ironically, the legislators signing this letter are the very same railing against Common Core for its one-size-fits-all approach for students.
Interesting.
Mary Ollie
Bonners Ferry