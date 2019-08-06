Rooted deep in America
After Barack Obama was elected president, ... Mitch McConnell declared, “We (Republicans) will never work with him.” And they (Republicans) never did — because he was a black man and they could never accept his election as the country’s leader. It didn’t fit their white supremacist worldview.
The origins of the United States are very consistent with white supremacy. In a country that has been at war every day since its founding, the U.S. military had its start in killing indigenous populations, and U.S. imperialism has its roots in the expropriation of indigenous lands. The privatization of lands and other forms of human capital are at the core of the U.S. experiment.
The militaristic-capitalist powerhouse of the U.S. derives from real estate (which includes African bodies as well as appropriated land). It is ironic that we once again have a real estate crony for president, much like the first president, whose fortune came mainly from his success speculating on unceded Indian lands.
The government structure is designed to serve private property interests, the primary actors in establishing the U.S. being slavers and land speculators. In truth, the U.S. was founded as a capitalist empire. This was exceptional in the world and has remained exceptional, though not in a way that benefits humanity.
The military was designed to expropriate resources, guarding them against loss, and will continue to do so, left to its own devices and those of the crony corporate capitalistic system it serves, dominated by the 1 percent, of course.
Marco Munez
Clarkston
Another story to tell
I am an avid reader of the Lewiston Tribune. The Friday edition, in beautiful color, I enjoyed very much. While driving from Pomeroy to Clarkston, I have a great view of long distances, one of which is the view of Steptoe Butte. The Tribune story was excellent and the color almost perfect. But I have lots of memories of Steptoe Butte besides farming.
Many years ago while traveling from Pomeroy to Spokane with my dad, there was always the circular drive up the mountain where there was lodging, if needed, and good food. Unfortunately, the Tribune story has nothing to say about that part of the story. Surely there is some historical information about those days.
Somewhere, the story of how good food and safety was provided — and those who provided it — needs to be told. There are stories besides farming.
Yes, on clear days at the top of the hill is Steptoe Butte. OK, farm it. But don’t forget the other side of the story.
N.E. Bartow
Pomeroy
Admitting Trump’s limits
During Robert Mueller’s testimony, Jerry Nadler, House Judiciary Committee chairman, asked him: “Did you actually totally exonerate the president?”
Mueller replied, “No.”
Nadler asked that question because President Donald Trump repeatedly lies about being exonerated. Therefore, “we the people” are forced to ask such remedial questions.
In Dick Sherwin’s Aug. 1 letter to the editor, he correctly stated that Trump is not an intelligent person. The letter said: “Any intelligent person knows that Mueller did not have the power to exonerate him.”
I’m shocked that Sherwin actually acknowledged that Trump is stupid. Republicans know that Trump is an imbecile and a liar, but it’s not often that they publicly acknowledge those facts.
Jeanie Stanton
Clarkston