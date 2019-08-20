ESA itself is endangered
With all the congressional drama happening in Washington, D.C., I don’t want to forget about one of our most fundamental environmental laws: the Endangered Species Act. Passed practically unanimously in 1973 during the Nixon administration, the Endangered Species Act protects our imperiled plants, wildlife and habitat, and recognizes that they “are of esthetic, ecological, educational, historical, recreational, and scientific value to the nation and its people,” according to the act’s preamble.
Let’s add economic value to that list. According to a 2017 report by the Outdoor Industry Association, the outdoor recreation economy generates $887 billion in consumer spending, 7.6 million jobs and $65.3 billion federal tax revenue. ...
Yet, without clean habitat and biodiversity, we wouldn’t have the privilege to enjoy the prosperity that comes from the recreation industry.
Right now, some members of Congress are promising to gut the Endangered Species Act to make way for fossil fuel development in critical habitat areas, including our public lands. We need the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws to protect our disappearing wildlife and public lands. Our senators should protect the Endangered Species Act.
Kathleen Nicholas
Stites
Intolerable
I have been an advocate of the Lewiston Tribune for many years, which compared to other local and national newspapers is a well-rounded daily paper reporting both local and national events.
However, the Aug. 7 Opinion page goes beyond my tolerance level. The David Horsey so-called political cartoon of President Donald Trump is offensive at any level. Why the Tribune prevails in publishing his work is poor judgment.
I agree with Kim Chenoweth of Grangeville who in her letter wrote the “cartoons are not funny.”
Marty Trillhaase’s editorial, “Where were the ‘good guys with a gun?’ ” was another example of media overreach.
Between social media and the written news media, they are tearing our society apart with continued reference to violence in our society. This only feeds the mentally ill to follow up with more inhuman acts, whether it be a gun, ax, knife or other weapon at hand.
I think the media can do better.
Doug Black
Lewiston