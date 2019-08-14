Power grabbers
I was concerned to read of the assistance that Clearwater County Economic Development Specialist Chris St. Germaine and Clearwater Power Company gave to the development of a new Orofino bitcoin mining project (also known as a giant power suck).
While new development can be wonderful for communities, particularly ones that have lost large employers like the old Tri-Pro Mill in Konkoville, and all of us are saddened to see dilapidated buildings in once thriving areas, new installations of giant power grabbers are not the answer.
The future of bitcoin mining is unstable at best. But what we do know is that hooking up all those computers uses a boatload of power. Of course the power company was glad to help out and be a “game changer.” They stand not only to make terrific financial gain, even in the short run, but also to plant hydropower more firmly in the must-have category when talks start up about restructuring and breaching dams.
Frances W. Ford
Riggins
Blood on their hands
I’m writing this letter to Sen. James Risch, Sen. Mike Crapo, and Rep. Russ Fulcher. It doesn’t do me any good to contact their local offices because they don’t want to hear from me. I’m an independent voter who cares about saving our democracy.
To these Republican members of Congress who are supposed to represent the state of Idaho: You have blood on your hands. You have the blood of the men, women and children who have been killed or injured in mass shootings.
The majority of Americans want universal background check bills passed by Congress. There are two of these bills right now that the House passed months ago. Sen. Mitch McConnell refuses to bring them to a vote in the Senate. When did the country vote to make McConnell God over Congress?
On Dec.14, 2012, the massacre of 20 children and six adults happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Sens. Risch and Crapo, you were in Congress when this shooting occurred. You were morally responsible to do something back then to stop these senseless killings. You failed in your moral responsibility to protect the citizens in this country. You are both miserable failures.
Sens. Risch and Crapo and Rep Fulcher, I hope you see that blood on your hands every day for the rest of your lives. If I had a magic wand, it would never wash off.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
What about Trump?
Ladonna Stallcop, you made a good a point in your Aug. 4 letter about name callers. You said, “When you point your finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at yourself.”
But you targeted the wrong person. You should have pointed out that President Donald Trump is the country’s biggest name caller.
You said that people call Trump names that are hateful and disgusting.
Where is your outrage when Trump calls entire nations “shitholes”?
Trump comes up with a derogatory name for every perceived “enemy.”
And, unfortunately, he gets worldwide press coverage. So the entire population of the planet knows that the USA has a childish, churlish, bully as president. Sad.
Jeanie Stanton
Clarkston