No need for new jail
A new jail would cause more problems then it would solve. Jails tend to run at or near maximum occupancy rates. Considering the current jail has 47 to 57 people and the new jail would hold 145, that would be 100 new criminals.
The police would assuredly fill the jail up and these new criminals would be caught in the criminal justice system’s revolving door ( i.e. lawyers, parole, probation, treatment).
Articles then will be run in the newspaper expressing fear of the rising crime rate and that public fear will be used to expand their police force and pass yet another tax increase.
What? Another tax hike for that? What about the new jail guards who will have to be hired or attorneys for these new criminals? Who pays for that?
In essence, creating a new jail would have a negative consequence to the community by creating more criminals and raising taxes, Why not explore other options, such as fixing the current jail or creating a work release program, which would benefit the community and be much cheaper?
Let’s not be gullible enough to assume the ice you see is the entire iceberg,
Apollo Warnock
Clarkston
Who owns this land?
The Aug. 7 Lewiston Tribune article states the Bureau of Land Management wants to buy 520 acres near the little Salmon River in Idaho County to allow public access to public property owned by the BLM and Idaho Department of Lands.
When Idaho became a state, its constitution plainly stated the only property the U.S. government could own was for forts and armories. All other land in the state was reserved, becoming public state land only.
Teddy Roosevelt was the first president to declare Yellowstone and Yosemite national parks. Later presidents followed suit, telling the people all such areas were owned by the government and so by everyone living in the USA.
That was a big lie. Legally, the people of Idaho own it all. Others own nothing.
At the time, there was no Forest Service and no BLM. These groups were formed in much later years.
If everyone can claim ownership, why, in recent years have parks that were formerly always open for everyone been fenced and closed with gates? If everyone wants to enjoy the peaceful areas, one must park outside, pay an entrance fee per every person in the group and walk inside, carrying picnic baskets and folding chairs.
As stated, the federal agency can proceed with plans without county approval. I remember the county sheriff has the authority to refuse federal or any other entity intrusion into their county. Idaho County commissioners should work with our sheriff.
Flora Teachman
Kamiah
Fish runs are dying
Reopening last year’s steelhead season to help local economies was a short-term Band-Aid on the economic end of a deeper issue — there simply are not enough steelhead returning to the rivers of Idaho. Without long-term recovery of our fish populations, the economic Band-Aid of an open season will not stick for long.
After the past two dismal seasons, and with a third in a row expected, I recently made a tough decision to walk away from a guiding career on the Clearwater River and move away from the river I love — the fish population is not capable of enduring the added angling pressure, nor capable of supporting my guiding career financially.
In leaving, I took with me clients who came from all over to fish the world-famous catch-and-release season on the Clearwater. They stayed multiple nights in hotels, ate at local restaurants and bought licenses and gasoline. I may be small potatoes, but each and every case like me adds up.
In past years, if we didn’t have many fish, we at least had a peaceful, enjoyable angling experience. The fall chinook season proposed by Idaho Fish and Game will destroy that — replaced by snagging rotting fish off spawning redds and loud motors — and what will we have left?
If we and Fish and Game want a robust local economy and healthy license sales, we need to protect and restore our steelhead runs, not further exploit a dying river.
Zack Williams
Missoula, Mont.