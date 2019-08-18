Dim those lights
This is an open letter to Avista and the city of Lewiston.
I am dismayed by your apparent lack of real concern for the people you serve. It may be lack of foresight, thought or planning or just carelessness. I’m not sure.
The city claims to value sidewalks, yet Avista utilities has repeatedly replaced utility poles right in the middle of sidewalks both on Thain — a main thoroughfare — and Sixth Street. I’m sure it is expensive to move poles over even a foot or two, but what do we really value in our fair city?
Along similar line Avista has replaced or is replacing many street lights in the Orchards and other residential neighborhoods.
The bulbs they have chosen would be better suited at the airport or the Walmart parking lot. In a day and age when the world is recognizing the value of dark skies and space, can’t we tone it down a bit?
I live 2½ houses down from one such bulb and I am actually able to read the newspaper in my front or backyard by the light of the new lamp. That is intrusive.
As the Perseid meteor shower fast approaches, show a little neighborly kindness and dim those bulbs.
Nathan Palmer
Lewiston
Honor Moscow’s best
Two new structures in Moscow offer us an opportunity to honor three Moscowans.
We voted to build a new police station here in Moscow. The station should be named for Officer Lee Newbill and for Police Chief Dan Weaver. Both of these men dedicated their lives to Moscow.
Newbill literally gave his life in service to community. Newbill was never off duty. Dan Weaver gave his professional life to Moscow. Weaver began his career as an auxiliary officer and ended it as chief.
Weaver built the best police force in Idaho, and his two successors have kept it the best. They both served under Weaver.
There is a new pedestrian bridge at the end of Third Street. Could there be a better way to honor Moscow’s premier bridge builder, Joann Muneta, than to name this structure for her? Inclusion and care for community has been her life’s work and Moscow has been the beneficiary.
I arrived in town more than 50 years ago and I cannot imagine what my home would be like without her.
The city showed forethought in placement of the bridge. They left space for a second bridge, not for passage but for a unique pocket park.
Name the bridge for Muneta and build the pocket park bridge.
Celebrate Moscow by celebrating the people that make it the best city in Idaho.
Aaron C. Ament
Moscow
Trade in the lemon
Every four years, a family would buy a vehicle. They bought it and loved it. ...
It was a very different vehicle and was becoming more popular nationwide. But soon the steering became sloppy, the navigation system iffy and it started making noises. ...
But it was their baby. They were committed. They loved it and were loyal to it.
The next year, they loaded it up and drove to the coast. As the journey progressed, it was becoming more unpredictable. ...
All the owners of this model were having the same problems. But they all loved that car. Anyone who owned it loved it and adopted a cult-like loyalty to it.
Nearing the trip’s end, they had one more hill to climb. ...
Well, their beloved gave out. It was still running but just did not want to take that last hill.
With so much invested, this family was not going to give up. ...
They all got out and pushed that jalopy all the way up that hill. Along the way they saw other families, all of them shouldering that same jalopy up that hill. All of them loved it and pushed with passion. ...
The hilltop was reached and it was downhill all the way to the beach. They barely got back in the car as it rallied and sped down to the beach in a suicide plunge, exploded in a big stinking orange cloud that threatened all existence.
Let’s all buy a better model next year, yeah?
Richard Strongoni
Moscow
Prove it
Me permite un poco de crazy talk, por favor. The people killed in El Paso and Dayton, including numbers of Latinos and blacks, are our fellow Americans. And those who are not U.S. citizens are still our fellow human beings.
As readers know, the El Paso massacre took place at a Walmart, a business that deliberately tries to simulate public space, offering a peaceful, non-judgmental, come-one-come-all environment receptive to what used to be called “the mixing of the races.”
The El Paso murderer stated point-blank that he drove 10 hours to target “Mexicans,” though there are plenty of Latinos anywhere in Texas, including in Dallas, his home at the time of his arrest.
So why El Paso?
El Paso earned its place on the white supremacist hit list because it shows what a successful, racially integrated American city can look like — prosperous, inclusive, free and forward-thinking.
Black, Latino, and other non-white families want the same things you and I do — mainly a good life for their kids.
The National Rifle Association’s push for loaded, ready-to-shoot guns being waved around at Idaho county fairs, in the wake of these recent massacres, is beyond me.
Not racist? Prove it.
Chris Norden
Moscow