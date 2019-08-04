Making health care worse
On July 20, Charlotte Omoto wrote: “When even poorer countries can provide health care, why can’t we?”
Before Medicare and government intrusion, the contract was between the individual and the doctor. The doctor worked for the patient; if patient was cured — satisfied customer.
Doctors working for patients — best case.
Doctors working for health maintenance organizations or government — worst case.
Burdensome government regulations impose a huge time and financial constraint on doctors. Consequently, patients’ concerns come last.
Government took over health care for control, not for health. Its scheme is to make us depend on government.
Medicare premiums go to provide benefits — welfare, housing, school, “resettlement”— to illegals.
As Ronald Reagan said: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Grateful
I will honestly admit that I have not been following the recent letters or even the news. However, this does pertain tangentially in that I am challenging readers to find at least one thing they are thankful for as a result of bad news in the world or in their own lives.
I am thankful for my tumor.
It is currently unresectable and untreatable in Idaho.
My chances for a five-year survival are slim. But because of that diagnosis, I have experienced generosity and support from friends, family, medical professionals and strangers.
I have received kind words, offers of help and charity from local facilities. My employer has been very gracious during this phase of my life and has made it possible for me to leave for Seattle at a moment’s notice.
Despite my poor prognosis, God has provided for me financially, socially and has given me peace — peace about my future and about dying.
I am trusting in Jesus so I know where I will spend eternity.
I have also learned that most of my past worries were a waste of time and energy and to just trust him and his timing (not that I always do that). So I am grateful for my cancer. What are you thankful for?
Rachel Liapis
Lewiston
Nickel and dimed
I see where the city of Lewiston is considering eliminating the transfer station. I wonder if the city has considered how many more trucks and drivers it will take to haul the garbage halfway to Peola, Wash.
If they need to cut costs, maybe they could eliminate some of the services or charge people who dump there a separate fee.
The way it is now, the trucks have a comparative short haul to dump and get back on their route.
As for adding an additional fee to our monthly bill, I would rather pay for that than for single-source recycling.
I say, put it in the dump or burn it to generate electricity.
I read where there are warehouses full of stuff that has no market because it is cheaper to use the raw materials than to recycle.
Sunshine signed a contract to take care of the stuff. It should have to honor the contact.
The citizens of this town are being nickel and dimed to death by this city council. Only it’s dollars instead of nickels and dimes.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston
Doofus in print
I see Marco Munez is in the newspaper again. I do believe the man should run for a public office. Maybe a disgruntled person should quote some of the disturbing things the man has said and should be said to him.
Here goes: “It is painfully obvious by now that you are the illiterate, bigoted, racist doofus and don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell, which is most likely due to your Nazi genes. Maybe you could incite the faithful to ever higher levels of xenophobic frenzy while providing everyone with a few laughs, which is only fitting since you might have your own gaggle of clowns and you will be the laughingstock to all of Clarkston and Lewiston.”
Laura Stilson
Lewiston