No more kid gloves
On Aug. 4, Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich wrote: “I have to quit replying. ... ”
He launched his rant with a contradiction — he’s a human puncture weed.
There’s no pleasing Yack-yack. I’ve counseled him, explained principles and set a sterling example of patience and tolerance. Even coined a nickname that fits him to a T (Yack-yack) — regularly $1,950 — at no charge.
What does the ungrateful wretch do? Grouses and complains.
He’s probably hydrating a tree at this instant, moaning all the while.
That’s it, Yack-yack.
No more kid gloves.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Taking us to hell
President Donald Trump is a demon from hell, literally.
And as he trashes the Constitution, democracy, the United States, ad nauseam, he is laughing all the way to the bank and at everyone, including his comatose, brain-dead, groupie sheeples.
Why doesn’t Immigration and Customs Enforcement ever raid any of Trump’s properties across the U.S., where it is common knowledge he has employed tens of thousands of undocumented workers during the years and continues to do so?
The miscreant scumbag in chief has a crew of undocumented workers who are specialists at masonry and other upscale work, and they travel around the country doing whatever finishing work is needed at Bozo’s various properties.
While Trump sends ICE out to round up undocumented workers by the hundreds at a time, he is employing them to work for him. This unempathetic hooligan thinks he is untouchable and can stand above the law because he knows his idiot followers will follow him, no matter what he does, even straight to hell.
And that is just where he’s taking them, and the country as well.
Marco Munez
Clarkston
What’s next?
“(Tacoma) Police said a person with a machete-styled knife approached the resident but the person left when the resident pulled out a gun.” This story was buried in section C, Page 2 of the Aug. 10 issue of the
Tribune. But “NRA head digs in against gun control” gets bold-face inside the front page on Aug. 9.
So, why doesn’t the Tribune push for machete control? Knife violence is a fact. Knives kill people. Let’s enact “knife safety measures.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo got “cheers” for being in support of “gun safety measures” on Aug. 9. Why is he silent about machete safety measures?
The machete wielder was arrested and is being investigated for burglary, murder and some other crimes. The innocent “resident” who had a gun would have most likely been murdered if guns were locked up or banned.
Ah, and the machete holder was discouraged from a car-jacking by an elderly gent with a golf club. Why doesn’t the Lewiston Tribune start preaching against “gulf club violence?”
“(Tacoma) Police said they are investigating the death and other crimes as one case,” according to the Aug. 10 story published in the Tribune’s section C, Page 2.
If the Tribune were to succeed at getting guns banned or locked up, what would be next? Knives? Bricks? Baseball bats? Golf clubs?
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Learn to speak Russian
Only a few pointers: Get ready. Everything you enjoy will soon cost more.
I recommend that you learn new languages, however you like.
Babel seems to be popular to perfect your Russian.
They have long hoped to destroy this great country. Hopefully, you can brush up on your Russian as they continue to push more division in this great country.
Sixty years ago, it was more difficult. They perfected various ways to integrate themselves into our country. It’s like it was depicted on the FX series “The Americans.”
Fiction is no longer necessary. Now they recruit reality stars and aggressively attack our present social media platforms to create more division. They applaud every time we attack each other.
Chief among us is the reality star occupying office in Washington, D.C.
Each of us have a choice: Speak a new language or stop bickering and reach out and assist each other.
It’s your choice.
Gloria Haegelin
Clarkston