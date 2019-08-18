White, racist, pro-Russia
Recent evidence suggests the devolution of the Republican Party is now complete. After President Donald Trump’s racist and misogynist verbal attack on four congresswomen of color made the headlines, his party approval rating went up.
The GOP is now the party of white racist Russian sympathizers.
Recently, Trump’s racist rhetoric at his El Paso, Texas, rally encouraged a white supremacist to go on a shooting spree at an El Paso Walmart, killing 22 and wounding dozens. Previously, Trump’s racist rhetoric inspired a nutcase to mail 13 pipe bombs to organizations and individuals that Trump labeled “enemies of the state.”
When I was a Republican, the party stood for conservatism, morality, honesty, integrity and anti-communism. Today’s Republican Party embraces deficit spending, ignores sexual assault, disregards federal anti-corruption statues, forsakes working people and panders to Russia.
Trump’s party gave huge, permanent tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires and international corporations, while giving small, temporary tax breaks to working class people.
Trump, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch have derailed every legislative attempt to stop Russian interference in the 2018 and 2020 elections.
There are precisely two black Republicans elected at the national level, and one of them is retiring. Today’s GOP is an inbred party of white 1 percenters with business ties to Russia. Today’s GOP is un-American.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Not sustainable
“Climate change threatens world food supply” was the lead story recently in leading newspapers. It was prompted by the release of a summary report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, staffed by more than 100 experts from 52 countries.
The report details how climate change is threatening our world’s food and water supplies — turning arable land to desert, degrading soil and raising the frequency of devastating weather conditions. It concludes that avoiding wholesale starvation and mass migrations requires fundamental changes in current animal agriculture and land management practices, which account for 23 percent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
The conclusions of the IPCC report match closely those by Oxford Univrsity in 2017 and by Chatham House in 2015. A 2010 United Nations report blames animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use and 38 percent of land use. All reports recommend a massive shift to plant-based eating.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar and other pollution-free energy sources. Our next visit to the supermarket provides a superb starting point.
Lynch Tanner
Lewiston
See it live
“Garth Brooks’ got nothing on Jerry Garcia?” Making sweeping statements based on primarily emotion alone is a little dangerous I think. Everyone has a right to his/her opinion of course; that’s why it’s called “Opinion Sunday” right? However, Jeff Sayre’s commentary, “Mick Jagger’s got nothing on Garth Brooks,” rings a little bit like “My favorite band is better than your favorite band” kind of thing.
Yes, I’ve been told for years that a Garth Brooks concert is a lot of fun and will probably have to add it to my ticket list. Let me just say this: If you all have a favorite band, definitely go see them live.
My friends and I have seen hundreds of concerts, too. The first time we went to see The Grateful Dead was in 1974 and the first time with Jerry Garcia was 1995. We’ve also seen the many incarnations of The Dead since. ...
Let’s stay away from commentary like “my band is better than your band” — particularly from professionals. ...
I have to add a postscript here to parents here. After years of either concert-going or of shooting handguns with my dad without hearing protection, I’ve lost for good some hearing of certain frequencies. So parents, please, if you decide to make a concert a family affair, for God’s sake put in earplugs for your children. I’ve even seen babies without.
Next concert, I’m tempted to take a bucket of ear plugs to hand out.
Alan Goddard
Clarkston
Replace missing flags
To the person who took the flags and other stuff from the rocks on Cedar Ridge Road: They were put there for the veterans who live on the ridge for their service and we would like them replaced.
Darlean Wilson
(A fellow veteran)
Kendrick
Overused
“Racist,” once a seldom used but powerfully evocative term, has been so grossly abused, so grossly overused by our leaders and our press as to render the term meaningless and trivial.
All of which proves we aren’t racist.
Good to know.
James Rockwell
Grangeville