Takes you back
The Aug. 3, Lewiston Tribune’s Flashback page went back to Aug. 3, 1934.
The headline article was about Adolf Hitler becoming Germany’s dictator, but what caught my eye were two ads:
l Zimmerly Air Transport said that for $15, they would fly a person round-trip to Grand Coulee Dam to see and hear President Franklin Roosevelt on Aug. 4. More than 1,000 workers built the dam and 77 were killed. It was completed in 1942. Woodie Guthrie sang songs about it at the time. One was “Roll on Columbia.”
l Erb Hardware’s ad said the football season was about ready to start. For $3.50, they had footballs for sale.
That made me think of our Lewiston High School Bengals, and I knew that they beat Clarkson in the annual Thanksgiving Day game 9-6 .
A couple seniors in the 141-student class that year were Ray Hyke and Allen Knepper, who both became pilots in World War II. After the war ended in 1945, Hyke became a movie actor playing in films like “Red River” with John Wayne. Hyke died in 1982 at the age of 64.
Knepper graduated from the Lewiston Normal (now Lewis-Clark State College) in 1938. Then he taught in the one-room Summit School near Reubens and Gifford.
In World War II, he was a P-38 fighter pilot and was killed in 1943 over Sicily at the age of 26. He was one of 42 Lewiston High School boys killed in the war.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Listen to the experts
If my auto mechanic told me that my vehicle was unsafe to drive, I would fix it or walk. I would not scream “Oppressor” at him and threaten him.
If a structural engineer told me that the bridge was unsafe, I would find another way around. I would not scream “Oppressor” at him and threaten him.
If an electrician told me that the wiring in my home was dangerous, I would not scream “Oppressor” at him and threaten him.
If public health professionals tell me to wear a mask or other article of clothing to keep my community safe, I don’t scream “Oppressor” at her and threaten her.
I depend upon and value the professionals in my life and in my community. I’m no more oppressed wearing a face mask than I am wearing pants.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston
Nezperce says thanks
On behalf of myself, the city council and staff of the city of Nezperce, we would like to formally thank the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewis County commissioners, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police, the Cottonwood police, Grangeville police and Nez Perce Tribal Police for organizing and participating in the rally in Nezperce Saturday to keep the event peaceful and respectful for all.
Additionally, thank you to all citizens who came in support of law enforcement plus our local fire and emergency medical service departments, which were ready to respond if needed.
The city is truly thankful for the outpouring of support from so many agencies and neighboring cities who came with additional support as well.
Steve Bateman
Mayor
Nezperce
City mismanager
I have been following various Lewiston City Council debacles with interest for months and would like to voice my support for John Bradbury, the good work he has done in reporting what is going on behind closed doors, and reiterate what he has expressed: We will not have a city council that is responsive to the taxpaying public until we can elect our mayor and dispense with our city mismanager. (Intentional misspelling.)
The good old boy network nestled in and around the city manager is eating up our tax dollars and spitting out larger and larger tax bills. We are helpless unless we can vote for the people who run our city.
Karen Young
Lewiston