Ashamed of Idaho
My friend of 54 years, Lonnie Coleman of Moscow (formerly of Coeur d’Alene), is going to die because of the inaction of you, Gov. Brad Little, and also the inaction of the Coeur d’Alene city government.
Lonnie has an aortic aneurysm that is ready to explode and he cannot get into Kootenai Health hospital because it is so full of COVID-19 cases. Coeur d’Alene and many other communities in Idaho should have been shut down weeks ago when cases of COVID-19 started rising.
However, no one has done anything to remedy the problem. I do not want businesses to fail. But more importantly, I do not want my friends to die.
I was born and raised in Coeur d’Alene and this is the first time I have ever been ashamed of my birth city and the state of Idaho.
Shame on you.
Barbara Bald
Post Falls
Why they love Trump
Saw an interesting post from someone living “in Trump country, in the Ozarks of southern Missouri, which still has a strong presence of the KKK. ...”
We keep wondering how his faithful sheeples can continue being faithful sheeples in light of what Mr. Bozo says and does. The writer explains the sheeples “don’t give a damn about what he does or says. He’s just something for them to rally around and hate liberals, period.” President Donald Trump absolutely realizes that and plays it up.
His sheeples love it and Trump knows they love it.
If you keep getting caught up in “why can’t they realize and how can they support him, blah, blah,” you aren’t understanding the basic factor underlying his support. It’s basically “screw liberals, ... and nothing more.”
The writer says sheeples rationalize and justify everything Mr. Bozo says and does because “they are not even keeping track of any logical narrative; it’s irrelevant. ‘Screw liberals’ is the only point of relevance for them at all. The pandemic, the economy, health care, etc., are all side stories of little importance.”
The writer says that on not wearing masks, “It’s about exposing fear. They’re playing chicken with nature and whoever flinches just moved down the pecking order, one step closer to liberalism.”
The writer says the cult of Trump hates what they consider weakness, because within the twisted illogic of their mindset it is “in their sadistic, passionate hatred for weakness that they think they are strong.”
Seriously? ...
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Shedding money
Imagine a pickup truck with the bed completely full of loose $20, $50 and $100 bills.
The load is uncovered and bills are flying out the back. That’s been happening in Idaho County for years.
Solid waste taxpayer dollars are scattered to the wind because nobody at the county has ever paid attention long enough to figure out how to cover the load and keep the money in the truck.
In 2006, a Solid Waste Advisory Board was formed by the Idaho County Commission.
Ten volunteers were duly selected and provided a to-do list requiring them to “control dumpster abuse, provide reasonable service at a fair price, protect land and streams from garbage drift, increase recycling and construct a roll off site summer 2008.”
I’m not making this up: They had one meeting and dropped off the radar screen.
In 2020, the cost of rural solid waste disposal in Idaho County is more than four times that of Owyhee County, the second largest county in Idaho with similar demographics.
Annual payments to the sanitation service provider for the most recent complete fiscal year were more than $1.7 million.
Given that amount of money, taxpayers should expect a public process, accountability, transparency and good stewardship by the county. The easy solution is to just increase taxes, like last September, when Resolution No. 2019-12 increased rural solid waste fees again.
It’s time to get involved and actually manage Idaho County solid waste costs and practices.
Joe Cladouhos
Grangeville