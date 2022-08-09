Almost gone
Democracy is almost dead.
Proof — Republicans’ embarrassing belief that democracy means arming teenagers and other crazed maniacs with AR-15s.
More proof — conservative, spiteful cowards said, “F- you” to veterans who contracted cancer from breathing toxic fumes. Though still crazy, Republican senators found a tiny shard of decency and passed the veterans measure on Tuesday.
The Electoral College has been killing democracy for years. Republicans’ only path to victory is keeping this antiquated system in place.
Texas’ voter district maps show the reality of killing democracy through gerrymandering. To win, conservatives need only stand silently.
The U.S. Supreme Court has three new members who ruled constitutional precedents are for honest judges.
“Justice” Ginny Thomas helped kill precedent. Fortunately, sane conservative women joined Democrats in Kansas, showing justices how to protect it.
Our “democratic” health care system forces people into bankruptcy. Minimum wage workers aside, people earning $30 a hour or more struggle to make medical payments.
Donald Trump sees the presidency as a prosecutorial shield for his crimes. He continues whining about 2020 and has no motivation or plan to help Americans or offer any societal improvements.
Axios reports: Trump does have one plan. Called Schedule F, it says, if reelected, he would fire thousands of government employees and install his “people.”
In the upcoming election, Democrats are alone in support of democracy. Republicans reject it.
Even though this opinion is critical of Republicans, Democrats, historically, are nearly as irresponsible as conservatives.
Jim Roach
Moscow
