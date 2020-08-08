Putin smirks at Trump
As a loyal American, my stomach turns when I watch the president of the United States play the toady to Vladimir Putin. During all of my youth, the Soviet Union was the main enemy until their corrupt empire fell apart.
Now, Putin has decided he wants to reconstitute the old Soviet Empire and he always seems to be able to count on Trump to help out. The latest little aid to Putin from Trump is two-fold in nature.
First, there are reports that Putin is paying cash bounties for people to kill American troops. Trump may or may not wish to believe it, but he at least has the obligation to our loyal and brave warriors to check it out thoroughly and to take the matter up with Putin. My son is a U.S. Army warrior. The next time my son deploys, I really don’t want him dodging crazy jihadists with dollar signs in their eyes.
Second, from the very beginning of his time in office, Trump has been continually attacking and diminishing NATO, which is the main bulwark keeping the Russians out of Europe.
The latest step is that Trump has decided to withdraw some of our troops from Germany. I am sure Putin is dancing in the aisles.
What’s next?
No wonder Putin has that smirk on his face every time he meets with Trump.
DannyRadakovich
Lewiston
Medical profiteers
We are in the midst of a pandemic, the likes of which the present world has never seen. Our dedicated health care workers are being overwhelmed and risking their own lives to help the sick.
Then there is the other part of the health care system that seems to be using this opportunity for profiteering. According to a June 26 article in “the Weekend,” a 70-year-old Seattle COVID-19 patient was confined to intensive care for 60 days. He was charged $9,736 per day, totaling $603,632. His medical bill was 181 pages long, mostly drug costs. His total medical charge was $1.12 million.
Yes you read that right — $1.12 million.
Is this standard practice or an anomaly?
What are other patients with COVID-19 being charged? Many people’s health insurance is tied to their employment. Now that they are no longer employed due to the pandemic, they no longer have insurance. So how are they going to pay for their medical bills?
Or are some afraid of seeking medical help or even unable to?
Do you think our privatized health care system is meeting our present needs? Would you support changes to our present system? If so, what changes should be made?
Keep safe and stay well.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
Scrape, not scrap
On July 28, the Lewiston Tribune demonstrated that its word usage is comparable to its balanced news reporting.
To wit: “An excavator is used to scrap away at a layer of asphalt.” This was on the front page.
“An Avista crew works at reattaching transistors to a pole that had been struck by a vehicle.” This was on Page B1.
Maybe I’m wrong, but scrape and transformer seem more appropriate — to anyone paying attention.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston