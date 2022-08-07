Stands by Eggleston
I’m responding to Brian Rhoades’ July 14 letter criticizing Richard Eggleston’s July 7 column as “lunatic fringe ravings” for “dispensing potentially deadly advice on how to deal with COVID-19.”
I like reading Rhoade’s letters because he writes with passion. My concern is his conclusion that Eggleston “cares nothing for his fellow Americans.” I know the man and that is not true. Unfortunately, there is mounting evidence that Eggleston may be right.
Last month’s Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology states: “In this paper, we present evidence that vaccination induces a profound impairment in type 1 interferon signaling, which has diverse adverse consequences to human health.
“We identify potential profound disturbances in regulating control of protein synthesis and cancer surveillance. These disturbances potentially have a casual link to neurodegenerative disease, myocarditis, Bell’s palsy, liver disease, impaired DNA damage response and tumorigenesis.”
The vaccines “have a wide range of consequences, not the least of which include the reactivation of latent viral infections and the reduced ability to effectively combat future infections.”
On the July 7 “Flashpoint” program, Dr. Peter McCullough stated: “The term to take seriously is the ‘bio-pharmaceutical complex,’ which is now essentially a syndicate between government agencies, large pharmaceutical and manufacturers for these genetic products ... and they have a singular mission now and that is for mass inoculation, everybody in the world over and over again with no end.”
Why is there little discussion regarding the effectiveness and consequences of the vaccine? We deserve the truth.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Trump’s Orwellian irony
Cycloptic Trump fanatics may be blind to the Orwellian irony of their inane slogans, but surely the rest of us are aware of the sad paradox of “patriot” and “MAGA.”
The real patriots were those of the greatest generation whose ability to pull together in World War II despite their differences vaulted the United States to the forefront of world leadership, a status America solidified in the decades that followed.
But during the disastrous years of Donald Trump, that status was severely depleted, despite his oft-chanted slogans.
Trump’s approach has always been that of a ruthless businessman, lining his pockets while throwing his associates under the proverbial bus. His self-serving trade wars, his dopey diatribes during the pandemic, his trust in Vladimir Putin and the entanglement of Ukraine in a scandal for his political benefit were bad enough.
Even worse, he withdrew the U.S. from important international organizations and treaties, such as the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the World Health Organization, the Open Skies Treaty, the Iran nuclear agreement, and the Paris Climate Accord.
Worse yet, his election lies and the assault of his “patriots” on our Capitol were watched worldwide. Plus, he installed three Supreme Court justices capable of continuing his damage to democracy for decades to come. That’s patriotism?
“Make America Great Again” would almost be clever if Trump had the same ability with ironic nuances as he has with duping his gullible followers with insipid slogans.
He may win again. What does that say about us?
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
