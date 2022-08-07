I am a 78-year-old widow on a fixed income. After deducting Medicare premiums, supplemental premiums, prescription coverage and drugs not covered by my plan, mileage to and from medical appointments, I qualified for the circuit breaker.
In the Kamiah Unified School District, for the two years ending this June, we had a levy for $600,000 a year. My tax bill reflected a $436.94 a year school levy amount.
Because of the circuit breaker, I did receive a break on my tax bill.
I just received a letter denying my application for 2022 tax reduction. Why? It states: “The assessed value of your home exceeds $300,000 or 150% of the median value of property in your county: Idaho County.”
It makes no difference that I am on a fixed income. The Idaho State Tax Commission did send me a form for “property tax deferral.”
So the state will be happy to place a lien on your property if you cannot afford your taxes. When you die or sell, they get your taxes and interest. It’s sort of like a reverse mortgage.
No thanks.
I have lived in Kamiah for 16 years. I was born in Idaho and returned from California. You couldn’t get me back to California but Prop. 13 in California does protect property owners ... from being taxed out of their homes.
With high gas prices, hefty food prices and everything else, I am fortunate to have my health so I can stay in the workforce.