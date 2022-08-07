Tired of Epstein
... I am really sick and tired of Mike Epstein’s baseless rants. If you want facts, Mike, here’s one: Nine of the top 10 richest people in the United States (Forbes, Jan. 22) are left-leaning Democrat-endorsing moguls, all male and mostly white.
And you know what most of those white guys own? Nothing but all our personal data — Microsoft, Paypal, Facebook, Twitter and Google. These are companies with no assets, worthless wealth that will eventually help crash the stock market.
You might try writing something positive about the feeble, 40-plus-year career politicians you helped put in the White House.
The previous four years, my retirement account grew about 30%. Bucket head Joe destroyed most of that just this year.
You know why you don’t write about President Joe Biden? Because ... he’s given us the Afghanistan debacle, the highest inflation in 40 years, outrageous gas prices, illegals pouring over our southern border, hiring people not due to any sort of qualification but because of their gender, race, sexual orientation and on and on. Here’s the Biden spin: Gas prices have dropped 30 cents a gallon (never mind the overall price is still double what is was 1½ years ago).
Quit whining and crying about the Orange Man and grow up. Quit watching CNN, get out of your basement and try to enjoy the world before the 537 federally elected idiots we’ve sent to Washington, D.C., drive us over the financial cliff and into a depression like we’ve never seen. ...
Mark Lorenz
Clarkston
Emmert gets it wrong
Jim Emmert believes that “… No amount of federal propaganda can tell us what to do, say or think” because we are free. The community in which you live can tell you what to do and say if you do not take personal responsibility for your freedom and act with integrity and knowledge. Those actions are encoded civil norms, ordinances, laws and courts of justice.
In spirit, those actions are guided by love, compassion and tolerance. You are not free to say and do anything you want. You can most certainly think it, however. ...
Woke means being aware and actively attentive toward important societal facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social injustice. It implies being awake, self-aware, questioning the dominant paradigm and striving for something better. However, politicians on the extreme right use it as a word to denigrate a more progressive world view. I do not accept them redefining that word and concept as evil or treasonous.
Emmert believes woke people are “… evil, treasonous freedom-killers.”
The woke are interested in a just, equitable, peaceful and sustainable world. I don’t understand how someone such as Emmert cannot see past the vulgar, vicious rhetoric of Steve Bannon, Rush Limbaugh and Alex Jones. They flood the airwaves with trash that signifies being totally indifferent of one’s moral and ethical roles of responsibility in the quest for freedom.
As Emmert does not seem to question their messages, I conclude he is either indifferent as they are, unaware or both.
Sandra Lilligren
Clarkston
Unfair to disabled vets
I am asking Congress to compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year. This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984 annually.
The National Average Wage Index for 2020 was $55,628 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.
The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.
Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages not to include a “loss of quality of life” payment, which is now the norm in the court system involving personal injury cases. This is done specifically to keep taxes low on our elites — the investor class who pay next to nothing in federal taxes every year.
And there is a national security aspect to this travesty of justice.
Once our youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near poverty due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans, the armed forces will collapse. In fact, this has already started to happen. Enlistments are growing precariously sparse.
A young person would have to be unbalanced to accept this social contract as reasonable between an enlistee and the government. No clear-thinking young person would agree to this lopsided arrangement.
This is a danger to all of us. Congress must end this injustice now.
Luther Franken
Moscow