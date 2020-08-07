And then there’s Rogers
We live in an age where the world’s knowledge is literally at our fingertips. And yet, there’s Rick Rogers.
Does he have an Asian friend? Has he attended a Native American celebration? Does he watch Latino actors on television?
Hard to say.
What isn’t hard to figure out is why the Associated Press changed its writing style to capitalize “b” in Black.
“The change conveys ‘an essential and shared sense of history, identity, and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa,’ John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, said. ‘The lowercase black is a color, not a person.’ ”
Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.
Tip your newspaper carrier and wear a mask.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston