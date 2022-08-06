Bigotry? Hardly
Reading Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune editorial about bigots, I found some thoughts I strongly disagree with and wish to say what I feel is the fairest avenue for the state of Idaho and for the rest of the nation to follow. ...
I am an old fart, 67, white male and this is what I feel is, and why. You may disagree. That is your right as a citizen of this great country.
The editorial writer criticized the state for banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.
In my mind, not only is this correct and prudent on the state’s part, but should be the law of the land.
My reasoning is as follows: You’re a young woman, working for a number of years, to be one of the very best at your sport, say track or tennis. For 17 years, you have put up with long training, injuries and an almost nonexistent social life. But the reward, the long-awaited justification of your perseverance on your senior year, is a trans athlete being awarded one full scholarship to the school of their choice.
This is not an equal playing field and I believe it is a travesty.
The choice to change one’s sex is a personal decision. That person must realize that decision has consequences, one being they will no longer be allowed to compete in sports in their new gender.
If they wish to compete in their previous gender, that is their choice.
Allow the young woman her dreams.
Ted Aarstad
Clarkston
Cleaned up
I would just like to thank whoever picked up the trash in the north parking lot at Hells Gate State Park.
Much appreciated.
Teresa Hall
Lewiston
