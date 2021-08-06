Idiots
What idiots pledge money not yet received to a contract not yet viewed and are not told the terms and conditions? Why, our Nez Perce County commissioners, that’s who.
I was given faa.gov\airports\airport rescue grants as to the terms and conditions of use of the federal money commissioners plan to use.
As to another matter, we are watching the county budget session and I have never seen anything like this.
At approximately 10:15 a.m., Commissioner Doug Havens answered a call on his phone, rose and walked out while on the phone.
Shortly after that, Commissioner Doug Zenner rose and walked out. The meeting continued, even though there was no longer a quorum (no votes were taken).
The two reentered. Per Idaho’s Open Meeting Law, the meeting should have been adjourned, then reconvened.
Havens did something on his phone about five minutes later.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Havens again walked out with his phone.
This is disgusting, and a violation of the Open Meeting Law for public officials.
Hopefully, you will be following up on the United Airlines contract.
Nancy Randall
Lewiston