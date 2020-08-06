Date someone else
So dating two police officers makes you an expert in law enforcement employee relations? This is your unprofessional, limited personal experience opinion. The police officers were not the only variable in this equation.
Furthermore, police agencies have internal affairs departments within their makeup to handle the unique conditions that law enforcement officers routinely face on a daily basis.
I am confused as to what you mean by “a working personality” but I support the hard-working, educated and highly trained professionals who are under-appreciated for what they do. If I could not depend on my fellow officers to have my back in any potentially combative situation, I wouldn’t want to work with them.
My advice to you, Rosaria Lindley (Letters, July 29), would be not to pursue romantic relationships from law enforcement or the military personnel in the future. They require a particular mentality and sensitivity that you apparently do not possess.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
No boycott required
I had to shake my head at the double-think and lack of factual support in Brian Rhoades’ July 23 letter.
He intends to “boycott Lewiston” because of the armed citizens downtown during the recent Black Lives Matter protest in Lewiston. The protest drew many people and it was a peaceful and successful event. I have not heard of a single incident in which any protester was harassed. Nor was there any report of any armed citizen going to the protest and causing any problems.
In fact, the Lewiston Tribune reported that a Black Lives Matter protester approached the armed protectors and argued with them. Their response to this individual was peaceful and conversational.
Given the mayhem in the large cities, the protest was a credit to Lewiston. Both the right to protest and the right to bear arms was upheld.
The only boycott that makes sense right now is for us peaceable, small-town folks to avoid places such as Portland, Minneapolis and other large cities, where innocent persons are at risk of being shot by lawless thugs.
Neil P. Cox
Clarkston